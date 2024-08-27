A lot of them are unlocked by playing through the story of Kay Vess and her cute companion, Nix, as they look to start a new life outside the Empire's reach. Others are found within side missions, mini-games and upgradables.

To break this all down, we've collated every single trophy in Star Wars Outlaws, including what you need to do to unlock each. These are then broken down into Bronze, Silver, Gold or the ultimate Platinum.

How many trophies or achievements are in Star Wars Outlaws?

Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft

Star Wars Outlaws has 50 trophies/achievements for players to unlock throughout the course of the game.

Anyone wanting to get that 100 per cent completion rate and take home that sweet Platinum trophy is likely needing to play an estimated 40 hours to do so.

Looking at the trophy list, it looks pretty moderate without too much challenge. Star Wars Outlaws has the typical Ubisoft checkbox of tasks to complete, which make up the majority of the trophies.

Essentially, expect it to be time-consuming but not that difficult.

Full list of Star Wars Outlaws trophies and achievements

Star Wars Outlaws. Ubisoft

The full list of Star Wars Outlaws trophies – including the Platinum – can be found below:

Outlaws (Platinum) – Unlock all Star Wars Outlaws trophies

It wasn't me (Bronze) – Bribe an Imperial Officer to clear Wanted Level 5

They live up to the name (Silver) – Clear Wanted status by completing a death trooper confrontation event

Shoot first (Silver) – Defeat six enemies simultaneously using Adrenaline Rush

No match for a good blaster (Bronze) – Fully upgrade a blaster module configuration

Got you something (Bronze) – Collect all Nix treasures

Galactic gourmet (Bronze) – Sample all galactic street food

Good listener (Bronze) – Listen to the longest sob story in the galaxy

Experience outranks everything (Silver) – Complete all Expert quests

Adventure and excitement (Silver) – Discover all planet areas

Give me the good stuff (Bronze) – Buy an item from a merchant's VIP stock

Old school cool (Silver) – Acquire the Disruptor gear set

Honest work (Bronze) – Complete 40 contracts

Cut-throat politics (Bronze) – Reach maximum reputation with the Pyke Syndicate

Cloak and dagger (Bronze) – Reach maximum reputation with the Crimson Dawn

What you see is what you get (Bronze) – Reach maximum reputation with the Hutt Cartel

The Queen's word is law (Bronze) – Reach maximum reputation with the Ashinga Clan

Think I had a choice? (Bronze) – Reach the lowest possible reputation with a faction

It's mine now (Silver) – Acquire the scoundrel gear set

Stay on target (Bronze) – Complete your first Intel chain

Easy pickings (Bronze) – Pickpocket a customer in a cantina on each planet

Against all odds (Bronze) – Win your first fixed fathier race

No such thing as luck (Bronze) – Cheat and win a Sabacc game against Lando

There is no try (Bronze) – Get a high score in an arcade game

Right back at you (Bronze) – Defeat 20 enemies using items fetched by Nix

How Rude! (Bronze) – Blind 30 enemies with Nix attacks

Punching Up (Gold) – Defeat each syndicate's capital ship without taking hull damage

Might want to buckle up (Bronze) – Fly into space in a fully upgraded Trailblazer

I'll bet you have (Bronze) – Defeat 20 enemies distracted by Fast-Talk

The heavier they fall (Silver) – Defeat a Raider to clear Wanted status

Sometimes I amaze even myself (Bronze) – Defeat an enemy ship after doing a loop manoeuvre

Never tell me the odds (Bronze) – Defeat an enemy ship without dealing the finishing blows with lasers or missiles

Into darkness (Bronze) – Destroy 10 enemy ships inside the Kijimi nebula

Lika a Bantha (Bronze) – Perform a perfect landing with the speeder

Galaxy drift (Bronze) – Perform a 30 second powerslide drift

Don't get cocky (Bronze) – Defeat 5 enemies with Adrenaline Rush on the speeder simultaneously

Into the main frame (Silver) – Slice 10 advanced terminals

Slice like you (Bronze) – Slice 20 terminals

Now you see me, now you don't (Bronze) – Disable an alarm using a security terminal while the alarm is active

Get rhythm (Bronze) – Pick 20 locks with the data spike

Made it somehow (Bronze) – Acquire a blaster, a starship and a speeder

Tip the scales (Bronze) – Complete all main quests on Toshara

One job at a time (Bronze) – Complete all main quests on Kijimi

Making friends (Bronze) – Escape from Jabba's palace

Rare friends (Bronze) – Complete all main quests on Tatooine

Spiked (Bronze) – Liberate the original Super Viper Droid

Beat of the best (Silver) – Complete all main quests on Akiva

The Director (Silver) – Learn Silro's secret

Eye on the score (Silver) – Complete all main quests in Canto Bight

Calling in some favors (Gold) – Destroy the Revelator

Star Wars Outlaws is scheduled to launch on 30th August 2024 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

