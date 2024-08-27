Star Wars Outlaws trophy guide: Full list of trophies and achievements
The Platinum awakens.
Ubisoft tackles the world of Star Wars for the first time in Star Wars Outlaws, so it should come as no surprise that there are a bazillion things to do in the game – many of which make up the trophy list.
Whether you are playing on a next-gen console or PC, the list of trophies/achievements is pretty much identical.
A lot of them are unlocked by playing through the story of Kay Vess and her cute companion, Nix, as they look to start a new life outside the Empire's reach. Others are found within side missions, mini-games and upgradables.
To break this all down, we've collated every single trophy in Star Wars Outlaws, including what you need to do to unlock each. These are then broken down into Bronze, Silver, Gold or the ultimate Platinum.
How many trophies or achievements are in Star Wars Outlaws?
Star Wars Outlaws has 50 trophies/achievements for players to unlock throughout the course of the game.
More like this
Anyone wanting to get that 100 per cent completion rate and take home that sweet Platinum trophy is likely needing to play an estimated 40 hours to do so.
Looking at the trophy list, it looks pretty moderate without too much challenge. Star Wars Outlaws has the typical Ubisoft checkbox of tasks to complete, which make up the majority of the trophies.
Essentially, expect it to be time-consuming but not that difficult.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Full list of Star Wars Outlaws trophies and achievements
The full list of Star Wars Outlaws trophies – including the Platinum – can be found below:
- Outlaws (Platinum) – Unlock all Star Wars Outlaws trophies
- It wasn't me (Bronze) – Bribe an Imperial Officer to clear Wanted Level 5
- They live up to the name (Silver) – Clear Wanted status by completing a death trooper confrontation event
- Shoot first (Silver) – Defeat six enemies simultaneously using Adrenaline Rush
- No match for a good blaster (Bronze) – Fully upgrade a blaster module configuration
- Got you something (Bronze) – Collect all Nix treasures
- Galactic gourmet (Bronze) – Sample all galactic street food
- Good listener (Bronze) – Listen to the longest sob story in the galaxy
- Experience outranks everything (Silver) – Complete all Expert quests
- Adventure and excitement (Silver) – Discover all planet areas
- Give me the good stuff (Bronze) – Buy an item from a merchant's VIP stock
- Old school cool (Silver) – Acquire the Disruptor gear set
- Honest work (Bronze) – Complete 40 contracts
- Cut-throat politics (Bronze) – Reach maximum reputation with the Pyke Syndicate
- Cloak and dagger (Bronze) – Reach maximum reputation with the Crimson Dawn
- What you see is what you get (Bronze) – Reach maximum reputation with the Hutt Cartel
- The Queen's word is law (Bronze) – Reach maximum reputation with the Ashinga Clan
- Think I had a choice? (Bronze) – Reach the lowest possible reputation with a faction
- It's mine now (Silver) – Acquire the scoundrel gear set
- Stay on target (Bronze) – Complete your first Intel chain
- Easy pickings (Bronze) – Pickpocket a customer in a cantina on each planet
- Against all odds (Bronze) – Win your first fixed fathier race
- No such thing as luck (Bronze) – Cheat and win a Sabacc game against Lando
- There is no try (Bronze) – Get a high score in an arcade game
- Right back at you (Bronze) – Defeat 20 enemies using items fetched by Nix
- How Rude! (Bronze) – Blind 30 enemies with Nix attacks
- Punching Up (Gold) – Defeat each syndicate's capital ship without taking hull damage
- Might want to buckle up (Bronze) – Fly into space in a fully upgraded Trailblazer
- I'll bet you have (Bronze) – Defeat 20 enemies distracted by Fast-Talk
- The heavier they fall (Silver) – Defeat a Raider to clear Wanted status
- Sometimes I amaze even myself (Bronze) – Defeat an enemy ship after doing a loop manoeuvre
- Never tell me the odds (Bronze) – Defeat an enemy ship without dealing the finishing blows with lasers or missiles
- Into darkness (Bronze) – Destroy 10 enemy ships inside the Kijimi nebula
- Lika a Bantha (Bronze) – Perform a perfect landing with the speeder
- Galaxy drift (Bronze) – Perform a 30 second powerslide drift
- Don't get cocky (Bronze) – Defeat 5 enemies with Adrenaline Rush on the speeder simultaneously
- Into the main frame (Silver) – Slice 10 advanced terminals
- Slice like you (Bronze) – Slice 20 terminals
- Now you see me, now you don't (Bronze) – Disable an alarm using a security terminal while the alarm is active
- Get rhythm (Bronze) – Pick 20 locks with the data spike
- Made it somehow (Bronze) – Acquire a blaster, a starship and a speeder
- Tip the scales (Bronze) – Complete all main quests on Toshara
- One job at a time (Bronze) – Complete all main quests on Kijimi
- Making friends (Bronze) – Escape from Jabba's palace
- Rare friends (Bronze) – Complete all main quests on Tatooine
- Spiked (Bronze) – Liberate the original Super Viper Droid
- Beat of the best (Silver) – Complete all main quests on Akiva
- The Director (Silver) – Learn Silro's secret
- Eye on the score (Silver) – Complete all main quests in Canto Bight
- Calling in some favors (Gold) – Destroy the Revelator
Star Wars Outlaws is scheduled to launch on 30th August 2024 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.
Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.