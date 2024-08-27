From Akiva to Canto Bight to Tatooine, there are plenty of planets and locations for the protagonist Kay Vess to explore - with even more aliens to discover on each.

Many of those people behind the microphone are known to the wider Star Wars fandom, while many others are up-and-comers looking to make their mark on a galaxy far, far away.

So, to help put a name to a face (or should we say voice), we've rounded up the actors you need to know about in Star Wars Outlaws, as well as where you might have seen/heard them previously.

Full Star Wars Outlaws cast list: All voice actors

Star Wars Outlaws has a huge cast of characters, from bounty hunters and scoundrels to aliens and droids.

Here are the voice actors we've discovered are in the game so far:

Humberly Gonzalez as Kay Vess

Dee Bradley Baker as Nix

Jay Rincon as ND-5

Caolan Byrne as Sliro

Eric Johnson as Jaylen Vrax

Wyatt Bowen as Waka

Mercedes Morris as Vail

Aaliyah Cinello as young Kay

Lindsay Owen Pierre as Lando Calrissian

A lot of the cast members have yet to be officially confirmed as to who they are portraying, so we'll be updating this list as soon as we find out.

Where do you know the Star Wars Outlaws cast from?

Canadian actress Humberly Gonzalez stars as protagonist Kay Vess in arguably their biggest part to date. Before this, they mainly stuck to TV, portraying Ana in Orphan Black, Sophie Sanchez in Ginny & Georgia and Brooklyn 2 in Utopia Falls.

This isn't the first time Gonzalez worked with Ubisoft, either, having popped up in Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora and in Far Cry 6 as Mercedes "Jonrón" Martin.

Dee Bradley Baker takes the role of Kay's adorable companion, Nix. The Indiana-born actor is one of the most prolific voice performers in the business, appearing across movies, TV, animation and video games.

Most notably, they voice Captain Rex and various other clone troopers across Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Rebels and The Bad Batch.

On top of this, Baker played Ra's al Ghul in the Batman: Arkham franchise, Klaus Heissler in American Dad and Perry the Platypus in Phineas and Ferb.

ND-5 voice actor Jay Rincon has appeared in small roles across Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, The Beekeeper and Cobweb. They also played an uncredited stormtrooper in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. Other appearances include Antoine Reese in Coronation Street, Bruno in Dead Island 2 and Gilvarn in Horizon Forbidden West.

Star Wars Outlaws is scheduled to launch on 30th August 2024 across PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Microsoft Windows.

