Humberly González does a superb job as the lead of Star Wars Outlaws, bringing humour and energy to the whole game.

And her voice may sound familiar to you, because this isn't her first rodeo.

So, what else has Humberly González been in? Let's meet the Star Wars Outlaws star.

Who is Humberly González?

Humberly González. Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb Mat Hayward/Getty Images for IMDb

Humberly González is an actor who began her screen career with guest roles on 2013's Orphan Black.

Since then, she has gone on to star in a plethora of TV series and films - perhaps the most notable (before Star Wars Outlaws) being 2021's Ginny and Georgia.

What else has Humberly González starred in?

With a career spanning both film and TV, González has made appearances in a wide range of genres, from 2021's action comedy Nobody to The Paw Patrol Movie.

She also starred in six episodes of 2018's Guilt Free Zone, and played the role of Madeline in this year's supernatural horror Tarot.

Apart from her work in TV and film, Humberly González is no stranger to video games - she voiced a couple of characters in 2021's Far Cry 6.

What has Humberly González said about Star Wars Outlaws?

In an interview with Game Developer, González said that a lot of her personality was brought into the role of Kay Vess.

The character was initially going to be a cold-hearted Han Solo type, but the actor changed this.

She said: "When they got me in the role, they noticed that I brought a bit more heart and vulnerability because she is a rookie scoundrel."

She also spoke about the acting process for a game like this, which includes both voice and motion capture: "The wonderful thing about motion capture, in comparison to TV and film, is that it's a very balanced lifestyle. We work nine to five, we always get our evenings off... which means that you do get a lot of rest."

Check out our review of Star Wars Outlaws now.

