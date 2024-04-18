Ritter plays Lucy, a woman who wakes up one day with no memory of who she is. Her past begins to catch up with her, though, as she discovers some terrible truths.

While we're not expecting an appearance from Tatiana Maslany, who played Sarah Manning, fans might well expect a few cameos from the original series.

Orphan Black: Echoes will be released on ITVX on 16th May.

More like this

All 10 episodes will drop at once, so viewers can enjoy the full story in one go if they choose - although there's no doubt it's going to be an intense watch, if the original series is anything to go by!

Keeley Hawes in Orphan Black: Echoes. Sophie Giraud/AMC

The USA will receive the series slightly later, with it airing on 23rd June on AMC, AMC+ and BBC America.

Orphan Black: Echoes cast

The cast of Orphan Black: Echoes is:

Krysten Ritter as Lucy

Keeley Hawes a TBC

Amanda Fix as Jules Lee

Avan Jogia as Jack

James Hiroyuki Liao as Paul Darros

Rya Kihlstedt as Dr Eleanor Miller

Reed Diamond as Tom

Tattiawna Jones as Emily

Zariella Langford-Haughton as Charlie

Jonathan Whittaker as Craig

Eva Everett Irving as Tina

Adam Kenneth Wilson as James

Liam Diaz as Wes

Alex Castillo as Neva

Izad Etemadi as Dr Josh Tartakovich

Alice Hamid as Rhona

Vinson Tran as Xander Darros

Keeley Hawes in Orphan Black: Echoes. Sophie Giraud/AMC

John Fawcett, one of the creators of Orphan Black, previously spoke exclusively to RadioTimes.com about what we can expect from the characters we're about to meet.

He said: "There were always characters that I was interested in knowing what was going to happen with them.

"It was a project that was going to happen with or without me. Either I contribute and be a part of it or I let it go. There were some ideas for what the spin-off was going to be that I thought were really cool. And I thought, why not?

"The spin-off is a very different show. If you go with the expectation that you're going to see Orphan Black, you're going to probably be disappointed.

"It's got its own feel, it's got its own identity. What makes it Orphan Black, there's a bit of a slow burn to it. I think it'll be exciting for fans to discover."

Orphan Black: Echoes plot

Krysten Ritter as Lucy, Amanda Fix as Jules, Jonathan Whittaker as Craig in Orphan Black: Echoes. Sophie Giraud/AMC

A synopsis from ITVX reads: "Lucy (Krysten Ritter) woke up two years ago in a strange room with no memory of who she is or where she came from, and she’s been running ever since.

"That is, until her past finally catches up with her, and she’s faced with the reality that she was created in a lab and those who had a hand in making her want her dead."

How is Orphan Black: Echoes related to Orphan Black?

Orphan Black: Echoes is set in the same world as Orphan Black. There are also a few clues to suggest the new series is set a few decades after the original series.

Will Tatiana Maslany return in Orphan Black: Echoes?

Tatiana Maslany and Jordan Gavaris as Sarah and Felix in Orphan Black. All 4

We're not expecting to see Tatiana Maslany back as Sarah Manning - but we're sure there'll be talk of what happened to her character to come.

Orphan Black: Echoes trailer

The trailer for Orphan Black: Echoes can be seen below:

Orphan Black: Echoes will be released on ITVX on 16th May.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.