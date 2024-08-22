You could say it caused something of a disturbance in the Force…

But perhaps for the most dedicated Star Wars fans, it may be a price worth paying if you simply cannot wait, something we may have had a hand in by revealing 27 surprising things that RadioTimes.com Gaming Editor Rob Leane discovered in his time playing the game.

But with so little time until Star Wars Outlaws' early access, let’s get to it!

When does Star Wars Outlaws early access start? UK time

Star Wars Outlaws.

Star Wars Outlaws early access starts at 11pm BST on 26th August for PC and 12am BST on 27th August for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.

The PC launch follows a slightly different timetable to consoles for some reason, with PC players getting an additional hour of early access.

Hopefully, a new front on the console wars doesn’t open up over this. Though, perhaps it can unite PlayStation and Xbox in the wake of Microsoft titles coming to other platforms…

Nevertheless, that’s the perilous situation Massive Entertainment and Ubisoft has put us all in. We’ll see you on the other side!

How to get Star Wars Outlaws early access

Star Wars Outlaws.

To get Star Wars Outlaws early access, you need to have pre-ordered the Gold Edition or Ultimate Edition.

There was quite a bit of controversy over these editions owing to their rather high asking prices. The Gold Edition has an MSRP of £94.99 and the Ultimate Edition has an eye-watering asking price of £114.99.

If you are on Xbox, you can pick up a cheaper version of the game through CDKeys, which we have listed below:

