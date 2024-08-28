It's a fittingly gritty companion to a game that explores the amoral side of the galaxy far, far away.

So, who is the genius composer responsible, and is the complete track list available outside of the game?

Let's take a closer look at the Star Wars Outlaws soundtrack.

Who composed and performed the Star Wars Outlaws soundtrack?

So, who is responsible for this wild and unique take on Star Wars music?

The Outlaws soundtrack was composed by Wilbert Roget II. He's previously worked on other Star Wars games, producing music for The Old Republic and 2019's Vader Immortal.

Other credits include Helldivers 2, Mortal Kombat 1 and Call of Duty: WWII.

Where can you listen to the Star Wars Outlaws soundtrack?

There isn't a playlist on Spotify yet, but we're hoping the complete Star Wars Outlaws soundtrack will become available there eventually. It'll be a great gym companion.

For now, there are a few songs on YouTube. Check out the main theme, uploaded by Section Plays, below:

Can you buy the Star Wars Outlaws soundtrack?

At the time of writing, the Star Wars Outlaws soundtrack isn't available for purchase anywhere.

It wasn't included in the Ultimate Edition, either, which is a shame because a musical companion to that digital artbook would've been perfect.

As soon as it becomes available, we'll let you know. We'll also share the complete track list on this page when it's released.

