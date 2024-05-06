The biggest incentive of which is no doubt going up against the Dark Lord himself in combat, alongside having the chance to wield his lightsaber. To make sure you don't end up like those soldiers at the end of Rogue One, we've broken down where to find Vader, how to defeat him in battle and how to get the lightsaber.

How to find Darth Vader in Fortnite

Darth Vader's location in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2. Epic Games / Map Genie

All Star Wars characters are located near Imperial Roadblocks with Darth Vader having a fixed spawn point on the small island at the very north of the map. Specifically, the Sith Lord can be found marching close to his ship, known as a Lambda Shuttle.

The easiest way to locate Darth Vader is to head to Lavish Lair and then continue heading north from there. We've noted a red cross on the map above for ease.

Better yet, jump out of the Battle Bus as it crosses over the small island to skydive onto it and begin engaging with the Dark Lord. Just don't expect him to be friendly.

How to defeat Darth Vader in Fortnite

Darth Vader has 600 health points and 600 shield points in Chapter 5 Season 2, so defeating the Star Wars villain takes some effort. Thankfully, there are some reliable ways to take him down for good.

The easiest way is to snipe the character from afar, aiming for his helmet to inflict the most damage. This will likely begin the fight so you need to be aware of his two Stormtrooper guards, which are best to eliminate first. Mythical weapons like the Thunderbolt of Zeus or new Star Wars weapons like the Wookiee Bowcaster are particularly strong.

Aside from this, Vader's lightsaber will deflect incoming fire, he will throw objects and he will pull the player close to inflict melee damage. When this happens, try to get to higher ground (no, seriously) to inflict damage from above while using any special attacks or Mythical Weapons as discussed, when Vader throws his lightsaber. Keep going and eventually, you will whittle down his health to zero.

How to get Darth Vader's lightsaber in Fortnite

Darth Vader's lightsaber in Fortnite. Epic Games

To obtain Darth Vader's legendary lightsaber, simply defeat the Galactic Empire leader in battle. Once done, his lightsaber will be found on the ground for you to claim. It can then be used for the remainder of that match, being great for melee attacks and deflecting Blaster fire. Try not to let the power of the dark side go to your head.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

