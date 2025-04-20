Beginning on 2nd May, Galactic Battle will see major faces from a galaxy far, far away make their mark in Fortnite, including Mace Windu, Emperor Palpatine and, um, a Wookiee Cuddle Team Leader.

But without a doubt, the headline-stealer from this event is none other than Darth Jar Jar, who was born from a fun theory from the Star Wars fan base before coming to life in LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy.

Now, he’s making his gaming debut, and it’s safe to say players are buzzing.

One excited X user said: "I underestimated your game Star Wars, you made my boi Darth Jar Jar real."

Another added: "Dude I'm so hyped for this new season. Screaming REAL!!!!"

Wesa very excited.

Alongside Darth Jar Jar, players will get the chance to pilot and co-pilot X-Wings and TIE Fighters, as well as checking out themed map locations.

Unfolding across a month, each week will have its own theme, beginning with an Imperial Takeover on 2nd May and finishing with a Death Star Sabotage on 7th June.

In between those, The Pull of the Force, Mandalorian Rising and Star Destroyer Bombardment will drop, with the entire saga concluding with a live event that will "surely have players feeling like they've got the fate of the whole galaxy in their hands".

We got a good feelin’ about this.

