Doctor Who comes to Fortnite with special Creative mode map

The new content will allow players to go on adventures and missions involving locations from the world of the show – including the iconic TARDIS.

Doctor Who has become the latest entertainment brand to crash into the wildly unpredictable world of Fortnite , with a set of Creative mode maps officially backed by BBC Studios.

The story justification for this crossover involves a mysterious entity known as the Reality Virus, which causes the TARDIS to malfunction and suddenly appear on a Fortnite island.

Players will be tasked with finding Dynamorphic Generator Crystals spread across the exciting terrain in order to repair the Doctor's legendary mode of transportation.

Mat Way, Global Director of Gaming & Interactive at BBC Studios, said: “Developing an island in Fortnite is new territory for Doctor Who and we’re excited to welcome the game’s established players into the Whoniverse.

"This is a great opportunity to introduce a gaming audience to Doctor Who and also for the existing community to experience a brand-new adventure. Players can expect a fast-paced, unpredictable journey with familiar friends and foes making appearances along the way.”

Options included in this new feature include a box fighting map inspired by the season 11 episode Kerblam!, an escape map featuring the destructive Pting from The Tsuranga Conundrum, and a rumble map featuring Time Lords and Daleks.

If you're in the mood for a break, the game also includes a virtual Doctor Who museum, where fans can learn more about the friends and foes who have appeared throughout the long-running series.

In order to access Fortnite's Doctor Who content, you'll have to follow these steps:

Download Fortnite for free on your preferred games console or device. Launch the game. Click Change to access the menu. Press Play, then select Island Code. Type in code 3610-1396-4646 and press Launch to start the game.

