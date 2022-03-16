Ranging from toys to bedsheets, from clothes to board games, you will have no issue finding Fortnite gifts for people, the biggest problem will be narrowing it down from the vast amount of merch that is out there.

The gaming phenomenon that is Fortnite is still going strong, and 2022 shows no sign that the behemoth battle-royale title is slowing down.

Well, we are here to help with some of the best Fornite merchandise you can buy right now! Read on for some help gift shopping for the Fortnite fan in your life.

Fortnite Monopoly set

Allow your Fortnite-loving friend or family member to take their love out of the virtual gaming world and into the real-life world of board games with this snazzy Fortnite Monopoly set, the perfect gift for any fan that doesn't have it already.

As an added bit of fun, thee are 27 different outfits to choose from in Fortnite Monopoly, making it that little bit more customisable than the standard version.

Buy now at GAME for £27.99

Fortnite Llama and Peely plush

If you're looking for something cuddly and cute that still screams Fortnite, these two plushie toys come as a pair for a very reasonable price at GAME.

Let that Fortnite fan you know adorn their bedroom shelf with the Loot Llama and Peely, two Fortnite icons that are now available in cuddly form!

Buy now at GAME for £7.99

Fortnite pyjamas set

If gamers had an official uniform for their home-based gaming, surely it would be a pair of branded pyjamas adorned with the title of their favourite game.

For a very reasonable price, you can buy this set of PJs on Amazon to give your Fortnite-loving gift recipient something special to wear while they're playing the game for hours on end. Plus, as an added bonus, they can show their love for Fortnite even while they sleep.

Buy now at Amazon for £12.99

Fortnite V-Bucks voucher (2800)

When you buy someone Fortnite V-Bucks, you effectively give the gift that says: 'I know you love Fortnite, and I'd like to support your in-game self by letting you treat them to something cool of your own choosing'.

V-Bucks are the in-game currency of Fortnite, and your Fortnite-playing pal will be able to use them to buy cosmetic items in the game itself, including outfits and weapons for their avatar to use.

Buy now at GAME for £15.99

Fortnite camouflage backpack

If you're looking for a Fortnite gift for a young person, why not get them a Fortnite themed backpack for their school books to go in? We've looked at many different designs but this one is our favourite thanks to its colourful design and fun style.

"This Fortnite rucksack is perfect for all little school-age gamers and features a camouflage print with dance moves on the front and straps and a black front pocket with white logo," the official description says. "This cute backpack for children has adjustable padded straps for comfort, a zipped front pocket and a main compartment with padded back. With comfortable straps and easy wipe material, it's perfect for everyday use."

Buy now at Amazon for £23.95

Fortnite Stationery Set

Who says that stationery sets have to be boring? They definitely are not if you're a Fortnite fan and you own one of these as not only does it look amazing, but it comes with all your child needs to be ready to get to work in the classroom.

"The back to school stationary set includes - 1 x A4 Notebook (black, 30 x 20 cm, Ruled Lines), 1 x pencil case (green camo, 20 x 7.5), 1 x Notepad (black, 10 x 8 cm), 5 x colouring pencils, 1 x HB pencil, 1 x ruler, 1 x sharpener and 1 x eraser."

Buy now at Amazon for £9.76

Fortnite digital alarm clock

With the above, your child will be ready to impress when they get to school but let's not forget the most challenging aspect of having a school-aged kid in your home - actually getting them to wake up on time to get to school in the first place! Well, this should help with that as a Fortnite alarm clock is a great way to actually get them excited to wake up each morning.

"The Alarm Clock backlit display features time, date and temperature that are very clear to see, glow in the dark. 12 hour and 24-hour format, along with Fahrenheit and Celsius temperature can be switched with one mere push. The alarm clock is made of high-quality ABS materials and is safe for kids. Be amazed as it gently fades through the colours of the rainbow!"

Buy now at Amazon for £13.99

Nerf Fortnite TS Blaster -- Pump Action Dart Blaster

Despite the ever-changing landscape of children toys, there seems to be one constant over the generations and that is the joy of owning and firing a Nerf gun!

Well with this one, you can "blast 4 darts in a row from this 4-dart, pump-action blaster that’s hand-powered by you" and it does not even require batteries to work! It also includes "eight Official Nerf Mega darts and has storage on the stock for 4 darts, so you can keep backup darts nearby for fast reloading". Consider us sold!

Buy now at Amazon for £44.99

McFarlane Fortnite Hybrid 7 Inch Action Figure

McFarlane is known for making beautiful action figures from many popular titles and they have certainly not dropped the ball with Fortnite.

This is just one of many designs that you can get to brighten up any children bedroom or office workspace, and the even better news is that Zavvi currently has an offer on. You can, for a limited time, buy three for £30 (from various franchises) and they have many different characters that you can choose from. If you love action figures, McFarlane is definitely one of the best in the business.

Buy now at Zavvi for £14.99

Fortnite Reversible Two-Sided Grey Bedding Duvet Cover With Matching Pillow Case

Add this to the list of things we would want for ourselves it was available in king size! Your child can now sleep in style in this amazing bedding and as it is reversible, you can swap it about and change the style whenever you see fit!

"Everyone’s favourite moves are here with this officially licensed Fortnite single duvet! Featuring your favourite emotes in a repeating pattern, this Fortnite duvet is the perfect addition to any Fortnite fan's bedroom. Reversible as well, meaning they get two great designs in one."

Buy now at Amazon for £17.98

Fortnite beanie hat

For a steal of a price, you can make sure your child keeps their ears warm this winter with this simple, yet stylish, Fortnite beanie hat! Not only will they be protected from the cold, but they will look cool and be the envy of their classmates to boot!

Buy now at Amazon for £7.99

