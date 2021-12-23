When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 end, and when does Season 2 start?

Epic Games’ beloved battle royale game, Fortnite, is almost always in a state of flux. It doesn’t seem like that long since Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 kicked off, but it’s only a matter of time before the current season ends and lays a path to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 start date.

Season 1 of the current iteration of Fortnite has already given us Victory Crowns, Spider-Man skins and a flipped map, with the arrival of Boba Fett skins and The Rock skins expected before it wraps up. But even with all of that to enjoy, it’s only natural to wonder when the Fortnite Season 2 start date will be.

And so, we’ve pulled together everything you need to know about the transition from Fortnite Season 1 to Fortnite Season 2 in Fortnite Chapter 3. Read on to learn more!

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 end?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 will end on Saturday 19th March 2022, with the developers from Epic Games confirming that Fortnite Season 1 end date on the game’s official website.

Look in the top right-hand corner of the webpage we just linked to, and you’ll see that Epic Games has said outright that the current battle pass will end on that date.

When does Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 start?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 will likely start on Sunday 20th March 2022 – although Epic Games has not confirmed that date publicly, it’s always wise to expect the new season to start within 24 hours of the previous season’s conclusion.

Plus, Fortnite Chapter 3 began on a Sunday, so it seems wise to expect the Fortnite Season 2 start date to also fall on that day of the week.

The marketing team from Epic Games has not yet announced any firm facts about Fortnite Season 2, but you can probably expect some changes to the island, a new battle pass and a batch of new skins to collect.

As and when some details are confirmed about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, we’ll be sure to update this page with all of the essential information. Watch this space, folks!

