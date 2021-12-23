Fortnite Boba Fett skin: Release date, price and how to get new Star Wars outfits

The Fortnite Boba Fett skins are coming very soon indeed, and we’ve got all of the information that you need about this fresh Fortnite X Star Wars collaboration right here.

That’s right, folks. Boba Fett will be swapping Tatooine for the Fortnite island very soon, with fresh skins dropping in Epic Games’ battle-royale game to celebrate the impending launch of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus.

Keep on reading to learn all about the latest Star Wars content drop in Fortnite, and when exactly you’ll be able to buy the Fortnite Boba Fett skins!

Fortnite Boba Fett skin release date

The Fortnite Boba Fett skin release date will take place on Friday 24th December 2021. This is basically a Christmas Eve treat for the fans, then!

It looks like we’ll be getting a skin based on Temuera Morrison’s Boba Fett and a skin based on Ming-Na Wen’s Fennec Shand, but it remains to be seen if any other members of the Book of Boba Fett cast will appear in Fortnite form.

Fortnite Boba Fett Skin UK launch time

The Fortnite Boba Fett skin has a confirmed launch time of 7pm ET on 24th December for American fans.

Here in the UK, that means the British launch time for the Fortnite Boba Fett skin will be the midnight between 24th December and 25th December.

That’s 12am GMT on the morning of 25th December, making the Fortnite Boba Fett skins an actual Christmas present for fans in the UK.

Fortnite Boba Fett skin price

The Fortnite Boba Fett skin price has not been confirmed by official sources yet, but we would expect each individual skin to cost around 1500 V-Bucks on its own.

Or, judging by previous form, you might be able to buy the Boba Fett and Fennec Shand skins together in a bundle for around 2000 V-Bucks. That’s roughly what we’d expect to see in the Fortnite Item Shop.

How to get Boba Fett skin in Fortnite

As far as we know at the time of writing, the only way to get the Boba Fett skin (and the other new Star Wars outfits in Fortnite) will be to buy them from the Fortnite Item Shop.

There’s no word yet on the Boba Fett skin or the Fennec Shand skin being added to the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 battle pass as an unlock-able reward, but it might be worth checking in on your battle pass after the skins launch just to double check that.

If there’s no sign of an alternate way, and you’re desperate to play as Boba Fett in Fortnite, you’ll just have to pay for the privilege of dressing up as this iconic Star Wars bounty hunter.

