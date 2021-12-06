Fortnite Victory Crown guide: What are they, how to get one & what they do

If you need more things to do in Fortnite right now then we admire how much time you must have sunk into it – Fortnite Chapter 3 has certainly been as busy a launch as we had expected it to be.

Advertisement

But new things keep on coming and now we have Victory Crowns added to the game which will give you a reward of a little extra bling – but that bling will likely cause you some problems when you start the next game wearing it.

Read more on Fortnite Chapter 3:

So what are Victory Crowns in Fortnite, how do you get them, and why do they make you a target? Here is all you need to know about them!

What is a Victory Crown in Fortnite?

Epic Games

A Victory Crown in Fortnite is a shiny golden crown that is given to players who finish near the top in a match of battle-royale.

If you do earn a Victory Crown, your avatar will be wearing it in the next match, which will make you a target for other players.

It’s worth noting that it’s also possible to steal a Victory Crown off another player, hence why you’re such a target if you’re wearing one.

How to get a Victory Crown in Fortnite

With a name like a Victory Crown, you will likely think you’ll need to win a game outright to be gifted with one – but that is not the case!

You just need to come close to winning (or steal one off another player by defeating them in the game), which certainly makes it easier than coming 1st place out of 100 people.

Depending on which mode you’re playing, this is where you need to rank to get a Victory Crown in Fortnite without partaking in any theft:

Solo : Finish in the top four players

: Finish in the top four players Duos : Finish in the top two teams.

: Finish in the top two teams. Trios : Finish in the top team.

: Finish in the top team. Squads: Finish in the top team.

You will be notified when you get one and the shiny gold crown will be placed on your character’s head in the next game that you play. Your player name will also be in gold too so you can brag away to your heart’s content that you placed highly in a previous match.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

What does the Victory Crown do in Fortnite?

As mentioned, the crown goes on your head (standard crown usage) and it will be a bright gold colour alongside your player name. Victory Crowns are great for bragging rights, but they come fraught with their own dangers.

Victory Crowns don’t give you any special powers, per se, but they do mean you get bonus XP throughout the time that you’re wearing the crown. When it comes to working through the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass, that could come in very handy.

Being lit up in gold makes you a bright target for other players who will want to get hold of your crown – so you will need to have your wits about you more than usual when you wear one.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I’m A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you’re looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.