Every year Fortnite gets all wintry, adding new limited-time items, quests, and more. It’s set to take place once more but details are currently light on precisely what will be included this time around.

Another year means another Fortnite Winterfest event. The Winterfest 2022 event is scheduled to take place, Epic Games has confirmed, but when exactly, and what will it include?

Based on various different rumours and leaks, and knowledge of what happened last time around, we can point towards what looks set to be included in the 2022 edition of Winterfest. As always, though, it’s worth taking leaks and rumours with a pinch of salt (more as required).

Read on to find out what we know about the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 event, including its start date and time, and what should be included in the LTM event.

When is Fortnite Winterfest 2022?

Although Epic Games is yet to officially confirm the timings of this year’s Winterfest, we would predict that Fortnite Winterfest 2022 should begin on or around 15th December 2022. We’ll be sure to update this page with official information when it becomes available.

The 2021 Winterfest in Fortnite began on 16th December 2021. This was the first Thursday following the game’s then-latest season update. Using the same timings and logic, the 2022 edition of the Winterfest should start on or around Thursday 15th December 2022.

At the very least, we do know that the Winterfest event is scheduled to take place by the end of the year, as confirmed by the official Fortnite website.

What will Fortnite Winterfest 2022 include?

Expect the Fortnite Winterfest 2022 event to include new winter-themed items, free gifts, and potentially cosy log-burning fires. While we know the event is on the way, we don’t know what it will include in its latest edition. Thanks to various leaks and rumours, though, we can hazard a guess at a few things, at least.

It’s expected that the Winterfest Cabin will return in the 2022 event. New themed items look to be added to the game based on leaks, too, which include the Wintry Whirligig Glider, Lil’ Prancer Emote, and Ribbon Trail Contrail. You can see them all in this tweet from reliable Fortnite news 'leaker' iFireMonkey.

Based on the leaked image of the Cabin we can see that a new “Winter Guff” skin should release during the 2022 Winterfest in Fortnite, too. Whether this will be free or not remains to be seen. As in previous editions of the event, we’re expecting there to be plenty of quests to unlock and a bunch of new items and gear to unlock too.

It’s worth remembering that none of the above has been confirmed. While plenty of leaks such as these do turn out to be true, they’re always worth taking with a pinch of salt or two. Of course, we’ll update this page with official information when confirmed.

