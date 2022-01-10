Fortnite Item Shop today: What’s the current stock in the Item Shop?

There’s always something new to tempt us in the Fortnite Item Shop, and today (10th January 2022) brings another fresh set of purchasable products to the in-game store.

Of course, part of the fun in Fortnite is keeping up with the latest celebrity Fortnite outfits and the new wacky weapons, as well as wearing the sweatiest Fortnite skins possible in order to wind up your fellow players.

And so, whatever your motivations are for doing a bit of retail therapy in the game, keep on reading to find out what’s in the Fortnite Item Shop today and how much it all costs.

What’s in the Fortnite Item Shop today?

Epic Games

As ever, today you can expect a mixture of Daily Items and Featured Items in the Fortnite Item Shop, including the on-going Get Far Out promo that is stuffed with tropical goodies. Check out the current Fortnite Item Shop stock and the prices below.

Daily Items:

Versa skin (1500 V-Bucks)

Fishin’ emote (500 V-Bucks)

Adorbz! wrap (300 V-Bucks)

Bracer skin (800 V-Bucks)

Insert Laughter Here emote (200 V-Bucks)

On Your Marks… emote (200 V-Bucks)

Featured Items:

Motocase back bling (200 V-Bucks)

Hugo skin (1200 V-Bucks)

Hard Charger skin (800 V-Bucks)

Butterfly Knives weapon (800 V-Bucks)

Dark Rex skin (1200 V-Bucks)

Dark Dino Bones weapon (800 V-Bucks)

Dark Tricera Ops skin (1200 V-Bucks)

Stunt Cycle Glider (800 V-Bucks)

Get Far Out promo:

Color Crush skin (800 V-Bucks)

Whirl-Dye back bling (400 V-Bucks)

Wavy Warrior skin (800 V-Bucks)

Sunburst Dawn skin (800 V-Bucks)

Swirl Girl skin (800 V-Bucks)

Dyed Breeze skin (800 V-Bucks)

Far Out Vibes weapon (500 V-Bucks)

Get Far Out bundle (2500 V-Bucks)

And that’s your lot for today! We’ll be sure to update this page when we know what’s going to be in the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow. Watch this space, folks.

