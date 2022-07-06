Now that the Fortnite downtime has ended, then, the game will look a bit different and be packed with some new goodies for players to unlock and play with.

It's another big day for Fortnite fans as the v21.20 update arrives in the game, bringing with it a big pile of patch notes and the arrival of Indiana Jones.

Teasing the other changes that fans can expect to see, Epic has said, "With the Battle Royale v21.20 update, stock up at Shuffled Shrines, press forward with the Charge SMG, and fall back with the returning Port-A-Fort!"

As well as bringing those fun new additions to the immensely popular Battle Royale part of the game, Epic has also wrung the changes in its Save the World and Creative modes, and we've got all the key details that you need to know below.

What's in the Fortnite update today (6th July)?

In the Fortnite Battle Royale mode, players can now complete a series of special quests to unlock Indiana Jones content, marking the latest in a long series of collaborations between Epic Games and Disney/Lucasfilm.

Also in Battle Royale, fans can now find the Charge SMG weapon and the Port-A-Fort item across the island, with the latter allowing you to instantaneously throw up a shelter in times of trouble. In other news, Ripsaw Launchers can still be found as well.

Meanwhile, in Save the World mode, players will notice that you can now sprint, slide, mantle, shoulder bash and even crouch in this mode, with movement getting a major overhaul. Another change is the 'hold to repair' function, which means you can fix up your surroundings on the go.

And in Fortnite's Creative, today's update brings the Charge SMG into this mode as well, joining the recently-added Ripsaw Launcher and Firework Flare Gun. You'll also notice changes to the Baller Spawner device and some alterations to the Hud layout.

How to get the Indiana Jones skin in Fortnite

Undoubtedly, the big headline addition here is the iconic action hero Indiana Jones, the famous film character that was originally played by none other than Harrison Ford.

If you want to unlock the Indiana Jones Fortnite skin, you will need to complete the Indiana Jones Battle Pass Quests in full. They will go live in the game at 9am ET on 6th July, which translates into UK time as 2pm BST today.

Once the quests are live, paying Battle Pass customers should be able to see what they are and start working through them, and that's how you'll get the Indiana Jones skin and all the other items in his set.

In other Indy news, a new point of interest has also been added: head to the Shuffled Shrines temple, said to be "just west of The Joneses" and you'll apparently be in for "an ancient architecture adventure".

Full Fortnite patch notes for v21.20 update

Of course, if you want to get right into the technical nitty gritty, you could always read the Fortnite patch notes in full to see what bug fixes and minor tweaks have been made alongside the big-hitting news.

The full Fortnite Battle Royale patch notes are live now on the Epic Games website, and they note that an an issue has been fixed "involving the icon of players’ Reality Sapling sometimes being misplaced on the Map page".

You'll also find the Fortnite Creative patch notes on the Epic website. They note that "various crashes" have been fixed with this update, as well as some island fixes and gameplay fixes.

The Save the World patch notes are also, you guessed it, available on Epic's site. The Flight of the Fennix questline has also been added in that mode, along with loads of changes. Have a read if you've got the time!

