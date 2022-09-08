Ahead of Fortnite season 4 's arrival, this week of flame-based challenges is giving players a number of tasks, including one that's all about igniting structures and another that's about using Slurp to put said fires out.

Now that Fortnite 's Fire with Fire Week is underway, there's never been a better time to be swotting up on your knowledge of all things fiery in the game.

The Fire with Fire event offers XP rewards when you Ignite Structures and/or Extinguish fires on structures with Slurp. Read on and we'll tell you how to do both of those things.

How to ignite structures in Fortnite

To ignite structures in Fortnite, first you need to find a fire-based weapon.

For example, the Dragon's Breath Shotgun and the Primal Flame Bow are both spawning as common loot items in the game at the moment. You should be able to find them on the ground or in chests.

Once you have a fire-based weapon, simply fire it at buildings until they visibly set on fire. You've ignited the structure and the quest tracker should update accordingly.

How to extinguish fires with Slurp in Fortnite

If you want to extinguish fires with Slurp in Fortnite, first you'll need to find some Slurp!

This fire-killing substance is dispensed by the Exotic Chug Cannon as well as Chug Splashes and the Shield Keg. Again, all of those items can currently be found on the ground in Fortnite and in supply chests.

Once you have one of those items, equip it like you would a weapon and shoot it at fires to put them out. If you struggle at any point to work it out, consult the video below!

As you can see in the video, one way to make sure you get a Chug Cannon is by visiting the NPC called Kyle up in the northern area of the map.

Kyle will sell you a Chug Cannon for 600 gold bars, and then you can use said cannon to dampen any fire that you happen to find (or make yourself).

