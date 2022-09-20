Of course, once you've paid for the battle pass, you'll be able to buy these Fortnite season 4 outfits with the stars you earn through gameplay.

Epic Games has launched the new season of Fortnite , and the Fortnite season 4 battle pass includes a number of exciting new skins for players to collect as they progress.

Paradigm, the superhero based on Brie Larson, is joined in the battle pass by Bytes, Grriz, Meow Skulls, Lennox Rose, Twyn and Gwen Stacy (aka Spider-Gwen, aka Spider-Woman). Plus, the villain known as The Herald will be added at a later date.

To learn more about the Fortnite season 4 battle pass, particularly all those eye-catching skins, read on!

Fortnite battle pass price: How much does it cost?

The Fortnite season 4 battle pass is priced at 950 V-Bucks, Epic Games has confirmed. You can buy V-Bucks in the game or from retailers like Amazon.

As ever, it's worth noting that if you earn all of the rewards in the battle pass, you'll get 1500 V-Bucks back. You can spend those however you want in the game.

When does the Fortnite season 4 battle pass end?

The Fortnite season 4 battle pass ends on 3rd December 2022, the game's official website has confirmed.

You have until then to add all those season 4 skins to your collection, so that should be plenty of time to work your way through the battle pass pages.

Fortnite battle pass skins: All season 4 outfits revealed

The first Brie Larson skin is officially known as Paradigm (Reality-659), and to get this outfit all you need to do is buy the Fortnite season 4 battle pass - it's included as standard. That's the outfit you can see at the top of this page, and you'll find it on page one of the battle pass.

On page two of the battle pass (which is unlocked when your character reaches level 10), you'll be able to buy the first of many Bytes outfits that are in the battle pass. The first one (pictured below, left) will set you back nine stars.

Bytes and Grriz, two of the Fortnite season 4 skins. Epic Games

On page three of the battle pass (which unlocks at level 20), you'll find alternate variations of Paradigm and Bytes, as well as the usual collection of items and emotes.

And then, on page four (unlocks at level 30), you'll find Grizz, the eye-catching 'bear within a bear' skin that already seems like a popular pick. That one's pictured above, right, and will cost you nine stars.

Down on page five (unlocks at level 40), you'll find Meow Skulls, the goth-like cat in a hat that will set you back nine stars. It's pictured below, left.

The new Fortnite skins, Meow Skulls and Lennox Rose. Epic Games

On page six (unlocks at level 50), you'll start seeing Lennox Rose, with the first of these skins costing nine stars. There are also two lots of V-bucks on that page.

Pictured above, right, is the Lennox Rose (Fresh Vandal) style which we are particular fond of. You'll find that one on page seven (unlocks at level 60). That one costs eight stars.

Gwen Stacy and Twyn, two of the harder to get Fortnite skins this season. Epic Games

Page eight of the battle pass (unlocks at level 70) introduces the first of sveeral Twyn skins. Pictured above, right, is the first one, which will cost you nine stars.

And finally, on page ten (unlocks at level 90), you'll find the first Spider-Gwen skin - so it will take a fair amount of work to earn that skin!

What are the Fortnite season 4 bonus rewards?

In terms of Fortnite season 4 bonus rewards, you'll find even more variations in this expansion of the battle pass. Once you've claimed 100 rewards in the current season, you can start on the bonus rewards.

These include the suited up Paradigm (Aurora Battlesuit) as well as colour-shifted versions of Grizz, Twyn and all of the other characters in the battle pass.

And if you want the unmasked version of Gwen Stacy, who is clearly modelled on Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, you'll find her on page two of the bonus rewards.

When does The Herald skin come to Fortnite?

The Herald skin in Fortnite. Epic Games

The Herald skin will come to Fortnite on or around 3rd November 2022, judging by the countdown in the game itself.

The outfit based on The Herald, who seems to be the villain behind the Chrome infestation of the island, will be this season 'secret skin', which will be unlockable for paying battle pass customers through a series of special quests. Those haven't been revealed yet, but watch this space!

