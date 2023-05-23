Long-term players will remember that Spider-Man content has appeared in Fortnite before, with players previously being able to unlock the likes of Peter Parker (through the Zero Hour comics) and Spider-Gwen (through a previous battle pass ). The Prowler , the infamous uncle of Miles Morales, has also appeared in the game before.

Get ready to thwip around the Fortnite map... again. To honour the impending release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse , Epic Games is teaming up with Marvel/Sony to bring Miles Morales skins and Spider-Man 2099 outfits into Fortnite.

This time, young hero Miles (who is played by Shameik Moore in the Spider-Verse movies) is taking centre stage in Fortnite alongside Miguel O'Hara (the futuristic Spider-Man of 2099, who will be played in the upcoming film by Oscar Isaac). Keep on reading to learn how to get them!

How to get Fortnite Miles Morales skin and Spider-Man 2099

The MEGA City Swing Loading Screen in Fortnite. Epic Games

To get the Miles Morales skins in Fortnite, and the Spider-Man 2099 outfit, players will have to buy them from the in-game Item Shop.

The prices for these skins have now been confirmed. The Miles Morales skin will set you back 1,500 V-Bucks. And the Spider-Man 2099 outfit is also 1,500 V-Bucks.

Of course, players often hope to get free Fortnite skins, so we'll be sure to update this page if it ever becomes possible to get Miles and Miguel through non-financial means.

When will Miles Morales arrive in Fortnite?

The Miles Morales outfit is available in Fortnite now. Along with the Spider-Man 2099 skin, Miles became available on Tuesday 23rd May at around 2pm BST for players in the UK.

Now that this time has been and gone, you should be able to buy Miles or Miguel from the Item Shop next time you log into Fortnite. Check them out in the trailer below!

What other Spider-Man gear has come to Fortnite?

A recent online event called Web Battles allowed players to unlock some themed gear, but that has ended now.

Instead, the following items have been added to Fortnite to go with the Miles and Miguel outfits. This is the full list of Spider-Verse gear in Fortnite and how to get it all:

Spider-Verse Web Shooters

Found around the island, in Battle Royale, on the ground

Can also be bought mid-battle from Spider-Gwen in exchange for gold bars

928 Axes Pickaxe

Available in the Item Shop for 500 V-Bucks

Spider-Ham's Mallet

Available in the Item Shop for 1000 V-Bucks

Put 'er There Emote

Comes with Spider-Ham's Mallet

Spider-Verse Portal Back Bling

Comes with the Miles skin

2099 Web Cape Back Bling

Comes with the 2099 skin

Across the Spider-Verse bundle

Available in the Item Shop for 1,600 V-Bucks

Contains all of the above, along with the Miles and 2099 skins

Described as a saving of 1,900 V-Bucks

Silk & Cologne (EI8HT version) Lobby Track

Unlockable in the Week 11 quests in Battle Royale

MEGA City Swing Loading Screen

Included in the Across the Spider-Verse bundle

