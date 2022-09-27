Fortnite is an online multiplayer video game in the battle royale genre and developed by Epic Games. Since its release in 2017, it’s come to dominate the market - especially with younger gamers.

There have been plenty of crossovers in the Fortnite universe over the years since the game’s inception, from John Wick to Batman to Ghostbusters.

As we’ve said, it’s been very consumer friendly due to the familiar faces from other media that constantly pop up.

We don’t often see Fortnite appearing in other media, though, which is exactly what is happening with the new collaboration between Fortnite and Marvel Unlimited. Not only will there be skins available in the game for those who read the comics, but the comic’s story itself is a crossover between the Marvel and Fortnite universes. Pretty cool.

On September 28th, Marvel will drop the issue titled 'FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR #1-5'. So, if you want to know what this means for Fortnite players (how to get the Marvel Unlimited items and character skins), read on because we’re going to reveal all.

How to get Fortnite Marvel Unlimited items

In an ingenious scheme, you’ll need to read the FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR comics in order to unlock the in-game items created for this crossover.

Marvel readers who have a paid subscription on Marvel.com will receive an email with a code giving them access to all five previously released Fortnite cosmetics - as well as a sixth in-game cosmetic item. This offer will run through until October 27th, and codes are available while stocks last.

All five issues of FORTNITE X MARVEL: ZERO WAR will be released all at once on Marvel Unlimited on September 28th.

Read more on Fortnite:

Full list of Fortnite Marvel Unlimited skins and cosmetics

According to Marvel.com, the cosmetics available will be the following:

Spider-Man Zero Outfit

Stark Seven Wrap

Adamantium Claws Pickaxe

SNIKT! SNIKT! Spray

Zero War Loading Screen,

An as yet unannounced bonus outfit

Your Marvel Unlimited subscription needs to be linked to a Marvel account to be eligible, and codes will be delivered to the email associated with your account within 48 hours of finishing all five issues of the comics.

It’s an exciting prospect. If you’re anything like us, you’ll be devouring the story and kicking butt as Spider-Man as soon as possible!

