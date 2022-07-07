Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is no exception to the rule and once again we are busy working away at all the challenges that have been set for us. And that includes the chance to own an Indiana Jones skin and many of us have been kept busy trying to get that.

Saying that there are new things to do in the world of Battle Royale favourite Fortnite feels a tad redundant - there's almost always more to do and that is a large reason the game remains as popular as it is.

And another thing Fortnite is known for is its rotation of NPC's in the game and we have a whole new batch ready to be found for Chapter 3 Season 3.

For more on where to find the latest batch of NPCs with ease, read on for all the information you need.

Where to find all NPC Fortnite characters

As with every new season of Fortnite, there are a lot of NPCs to find scattered all over the map, and without a guide, you could spend way too long just trying to track them all down.

That is a little trickier when some of them do not even appear in every round - so you could end up checking somewhere and not thinking to go back for a second or even third look.

If you want a handy run-through with maps to guide you, this video is one we'd definitely recommend for tracking down Fortnite characters:

Read more on Fortnite Chapter 3:

Or if you're more of a written-word kind of person, here is where you can find every single one of the characters in the game so far:

Lil' Whip - Coney Crossroads

- Coney Crossroads Rustler - Shifty Shafts

- Shifty Shafts Guaco - Greasy Grove

- Greasy Grove Mancake - Rocky Reels

- Rocky Reels Bao Bros - Condo Canyon

- Condo Canyon The Imagined - Seven Outpost V (to the west of Rave Cave)

- Seven Outpost V (to the west of Rave Cave) Cuddle Team Leader - Rave Cave (on the upper northern platform)

- Rave Cave (on the upper northern platform) Stash'd - Chonker's Speedway

- Chonker's Speedway Haven - Ridgeline Ranger Station (head just west of Coney Crossroads)

- Ridgeline Ranger Station (head just west of Coney Crossroads) Kyle - Logjam Lumberyard

- Logjam Lumberyard Cryptic - Rave Cave (interior dance floor)

- Rave Cave (interior dance floor) The Paradigm - Seven Outpost II (northwest of Logjam Lumberyard)

- Seven Outpost II (northwest of Logjam Lumberyard) The Scientist - Synapse Station

- Synapse Station The Origin - Seven Outpost III (northeast corner of the island)

- Seven Outpost III (northeast corner of the island) The Visitor - Launchpad (to the east of Sanctuary)

- Launchpad (to the east of Sanctuary) Sunbird / Moon Hawk - The Temple (northeast of Daily Bugle)

- The Temple (northeast of Daily Bugle) Fishstick - Sleepy Sound

- Sleepy Sound The Foundation - Seven Outpost VII (to the east of Sanctuary)

- Seven Outpost VII (to the east of Sanctuary) Meowscles - Scratch Pad (to the west of Reality Falls)

- Scratch Pad (to the west of Reality Falls) The Order - Seven Outpost IV (just south of Condo Canyon)

- Seven Outpost IV (just south of Condo Canyon) Evie - Cuddle Cruisers (east of The Daily Bugle)

- Cuddle Cruisers (east of The Daily Bugle) Panther - At the gas station northeast of Rocky Reels

Something to note with the following ones, you may get to their locations and find that they aren't there. That isn't a glitch, they just don't appear in every single round so it may take a few attempts to find them.

Jonesy The First - Northside of The Joneses

- Northside of The Joneses Mullet Marauder - Northside of The Joneses

- Northside of The Joneses Ludwig - Southside of The Joneses

- Southside of The Joneses Bunker Jonesy - Southside of The Joneses

- Southside of The Joneses Metal Team Leader - Shroom Chalet

- Shroom Chalet Cuddlepool - Shroom Chalet

- Shroom Chalet Quackling - Shroom Chalet

Those last three are all northwest of Reality Falls so they are easy to mop up in one hit - providing they all show up, of course.

