Doing two specific things in one match is always a little bit tricky, especially when you run into other players that are trying to do the same thing. So if you came here looking for tips, fair enough!

This week, Fortnite fans are working their way to the Indiana Jones skin by completing a number of in-game challenges, one of which tells the player to "collect the Durrrburger Relic from The Temple and The Ruins in a single match".

Luckily, there is plenty of information out there that can help you track down the Durrrburger Relic at The Temple and The Ruins without wasting too much time or getting in a lot of danger. Keep on reading and we'll walk you through it.

Where is the Temple in Fortnite?

The Temple in Fortnite is located in the north-east of the island — if you're looking at the map, you'll find the Temple just above the Daily Bugle and slightly to the right of it. The video below, right at the very start of it, will show you where to go:

As the video shows, when you get to the temple, run straight through the entrance and down to the ground floor. That's where you'll find the Durrrburger Relic at the Temple.

Where are the Ruins in Fortnite?

The Ruins in Fortnite are located in the north-east of the island, right on the coast of the mainland. If you're looking at the map, the stretch of coast you need is just above the largest mini island. In the same video we included in the previous section of this article, jump ahead to the 22-second mark and it will show you where to go.

Once you're at the Ruins, head up the stairs and the Durrrburger Relic should be there on your left. Again, consult the video if you can't find the relic straightaway.

The tricky bit, of course, will be achieving both of these goals in a single match. We'd recommend heading straight to the Temple, grabbing the relic and then heading off to the Ruins immediately. You won't want to waste any time.

Once you've got both of the relics, you'll have ticked off this challenge and brought yourself one step closer to the Indiana Jones skin. Well done!

