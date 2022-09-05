When does Fortnite season 3 end & season 4 start? Next season news

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, to give the incoming season its full name, could be a big one. There aren't that many massive games coming out at the moment, meaning that players could flock to the new Fortnite content in even larger numbers than usual.

Yep, it's coming up for that time again. Fortnite season 3 is ending soon, which means Fortnite season 4 is waiting in the wings to wow us with a whole new battle pass, heaps of new skins and probably a few changes to the island itself.

Nothing can seemingly stop Fortnite at the moment. Unless Elon Musk buys Fortnite just to shut it down, or some other truly weird happening occurs, the game seems destined to keep on adding new content on a regular cycle from here until eternity. To clue yourself up on the latest changing of the guard, read on!

When does Fortnite season 3 end?

Fortnite season 3 will end on 17th September 2022, according to the game's official website.

In the top-right corner of the battle pass webpage, you can see that 17th September is listed as the day that the current battle pass will wrap up. That's a pretty big giveaway, then!

When does Fortnite season 4 start?

We would expect Fortnite season 4 to start in the early hours of 18th September 2022, although that hasn't been confirmed yet.

Sometimes, Epic Games leaves fans hanging for an extend period (a black hole replaced the map for a while in one memorable example), but usually the game is only down for a few hours between seasons.

Will there be a Fortnite live event?

At the time of writing, Epic Games has not confirmed a Fortnite live event to bridge the gap between Fortnite season 3 and Fortnite season 4.

Of course, these things tend to be announced at the very last minute. We'll be sure to let you know if a live event is confirmed. In the meantime, you can watch the previous live event (which sat between Fortnite season 2 and Fortnite season 3).

Fortnite season 4 news, leaks and rumours

Although the new Fortnite season is still a fair few days away, the following image has already been circulating online. Purportedly, Fortnite season 4 will have something to do with this eerie image of a hand emerging from an unknown substance.

Eagle-eyed fans believe that this hand belongs to Paradigm, one of the in-game superhero-like characters known as The Seven. It has been rumoured/predicted that famous Fortnite fan Brie Larson could be playing Paradigm in the game, which would certainly be a fun reveal to kick off Fortnite season 4.

Let's not forget that Fortnite already revealed Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as the actor behind The Foundation, leader of The Seven, so it doesn't feel like there's any limit to the level of talent that Epic Games can attract to portray Fortnite characters.

Also, we can't be the only ones getting a Terminator vibe off of that concept art, so we wouldn't be surprised to see the Arnold Schwarzenegger film franchise getting some kind of nod here. You can bet there will continue to be a steady stream of pop-culture characters in the game, regardless of whether that prediction comes true. And as we learn more about Fortnite season 4, we'll be sure to update this page!

