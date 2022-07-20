In a similar vein to the Minty Legends pack, the Anime Legends pack will be available digitally or as a physical purchase.

Epic Games has announced that the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack is coming, with fans of Japanese culture sure to get a kick out of this.

On its website, Epic has confirmed that the Pack will feature "10 items total, including new looks for fan-favourite characters". Keep on reading to learn more!

Fortnite Anime Legends Pack release date

The Fortnite Anime Legends Pack release date is 14th October, with the product landing in physical retail stores on that date.

If you want the digital version, however, you'll have to wait until 22nd October to find the pack in online-only stores.

Read more:

Fortnite Anime Legends Pack skins

The three skins displayed on the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack.

The Fortnite Anime Legends Pack will include three skins — the Ricochet Rox Outfit, the Ready Penny Outfit, and the Golden Gear Midas Outfit.

Although there are rumours that Dragon Ball Z content could be coming to Fortnite, you won't find any of those beloved anime characters in this pack - oddly enough!

The full list of items in the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack looks like this:

Ricochet Rox Outfit

Ready Penny Outfit

Golden Gear Midas Outfit

Golden Crash Back Bling

24 Karat Katana Pickaxe

Blazeberry Blade Pickaxe

Glimmering Edge Pickaxe

Whirlberry Back Bling

Little Black Bag Back Bling

Lil' Kart Emote

Fortnite Anime Legends Pack price

Epic Games has confirmed that the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack price will be $19.99 USD (before tax) for fans in the USA.

Here in the UK, $19.99 USD translates to £16.69 GBP, by the current exchange rate. However, the UK price has not been officially confirmed just yet. We'll let you know when that happens!

