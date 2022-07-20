Fortnite Anime Legends Pack: Release date, confirmed skins and price
Epic Games is launching the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack later this year.
Epic Games has announced that the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack is coming, with fans of Japanese culture sure to get a kick out of this.
In a similar vein to the Minty Legends pack, the Anime Legends pack will be available digitally or as a physical purchase.
On its website, Epic has confirmed that the Pack will feature "10 items total, including new looks for fan-favourite characters". Keep on reading to learn more!
Fortnite Anime Legends Pack release date
The Fortnite Anime Legends Pack release date is 14th October, with the product landing in physical retail stores on that date.
If you want the digital version, however, you'll have to wait until 22nd October to find the pack in online-only stores.
Read more:
- Fortnite Indiana Jones - how to get the outfit
- Fortnite secret door location - where to find it
- Where are the Ruins in Fortnite? Locations explained
- Is Fortnite down? How to check the server status
- What's in the Fortnite Item Shop today?
- Fortnite characters - where to find all NPCs
Fortnite Anime Legends Pack skins
The Fortnite Anime Legends Pack will include three skins — the Ricochet Rox Outfit, the Ready Penny Outfit, and the Golden Gear Midas Outfit.
Although there are rumours that Dragon Ball Z content could be coming to Fortnite, you won't find any of those beloved anime characters in this pack - oddly enough!
The full list of items in the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack looks like this:
- Ricochet Rox Outfit
- Ready Penny Outfit
- Golden Gear Midas Outfit
- Golden Crash Back Bling
- 24 Karat Katana Pickaxe
- Blazeberry Blade Pickaxe
- Glimmering Edge Pickaxe
- Whirlberry Back Bling
- Little Black Bag Back Bling
- Lil' Kart Emote
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Fortnite Anime Legends Pack price
Epic Games has confirmed that the Fortnite Anime Legends Pack price will be $19.99 USD (before tax) for fans in the USA.
Here in the UK, $19.99 USD translates to £16.69 GBP, by the current exchange rate. However, the UK price has not been officially confirmed just yet. We'll let you know when that happens!
Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code
Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.
Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1