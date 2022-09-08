One of the Week 14 challenges requires players to Use a Launch Pad at Loot Lake and at the Rave Cave - which is, handily enough, the exact two locations where the launch pads are located.

Not to be confused with the portable crash pads, launch pads are fixed objects only available at two locations in Fortnite Chapter Three Season Three.

Once you know what you're looking for, these launch pads are quite noticeable - but we'll explain how to find them so you can get that 15000XP.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to use Launch Pad at Loot Lake & Rave Cave in Fortnite

There are nine launch pads at Rave Cave and five around Loot Lake, so you should be able to find at least one launch pad at each location fairly easily.

All of the launch pads at Loot Lake can be found on the eastern side, with four of them on jetties and a fifth on the north shore. There are plenty of bouncy inflatables around, which should make exploring the lake nice and quick, and you should find one rather easily.

The are launch pads all around Rave Cave, both at the top of the mountain, inside near the dance floor and around the mountain base. Examples include above the north entrance, in the forest to the south and several on the roof, with two near the Cuddle Team Leader.

For a visual guide to launch pad locations, see this video below:

You only need to use one launcher in each location, so don't worry about finding all of them. The fastest strategy is to land at Rave Cave and use a launch pad, then use a Baller to head to Loot Lake as it is quite a journey.

Clear this quest off your Week 14 list and you'll be one launch pad closer to total completion in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. Bring on Fortnite Season 4, then!

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.