As well as giving players a number of free items and a bunch of Play Your Way quests to complete, the Rainbow Royale event also sees the introduction of a Dreamer outfit (based on the DC hero of the same name).

Epic Games is showing some love for the LGBTQIA+ community with Rainbow Royale, the exciting event that has now begun in Fortnite .

Epic has urged players to "jump on board the Rainbow Royale Battle Bus and join us as we celebrate love, understanding, acceptance, and all of the colours that make up the Fortnite community". Keep on reading to learn more!

When is Rainbow Royale in Fortnite?

Rainbow Royale 2022 began in Fortnite on 31st August at 8pm ET for players in the US.

Here in the UK, this means the Rainbow Royale event kicked off at 1am on 1st September.

How to get the Dreamer skin in Fortnite

The Dreamer outfit in Fortnite. Epic Games/DC

To get the Dreamer outfit, all you will need to do is buy it from the Fortnite Item Shop, although the exact date on which it arrives in the store has not been confirmed yet.

If your skills are potent enough, you could also try taking part in the Dreamer Cup on 6th September. Only open to players whose account is above level 50, this Zero Build Squads tournament will allow its winners to get the Dreamer skin early.

When the Dreamer outfit release date for the Fortnite Item Shop is confirmed, we'll be sure to update this page. Hopefully, it won't be long until you can start playing as Nia Nal aka Dreamer, who Supergirl fans will remember well.

How to get free Rainbow Royale items in Fortnite

To get the following free items as part of Rainbow Royale in Fortnite, all you need to do is head to the Item Shop and claim them:

The Dip Emote

Every Heart Emoticon

Prismatic Keepsakes Spray

Say It Proud Lobby Track

Mazy and the Echoes Loading Screen (art by Sophie Campbell)

Rainbow Royale 2021 Loading Screen

On top of that, the following items can be earned by completing the Play Your Way quests in six new creator-made games (more on those in a sec):

Brite Boarder Style of the Back Board Back Bling (complete five quests)

Taco Takeoff Loading Screen (complete five quests)

Cuddle Kickflip Style of the Back Board Back Bling (complete seven quests)

The Cuddle Team Loading Screen (complete seven quests)

Goofy Fin Style of the Back Board Back Bling (complete nine quests)

Above the Clouds Wrap (complete nine quests)

Llamasploded Style of the Back Board Back Bling (complete 11 quests)

Kaleido-Crusher Pickaxe (complete 11 quests)

How to complete Play Your Way quests in Fortnite Rainbow Royale

Head to the 'Discover' screen in the Fortnite main menu and you'll find that six new Fortnite Creative maps have been made to celebrate Rainbow Royale. In each of these, there are quests to complete which you can put towards the aforementioned rewards. Check out the maps codes and what you need to do in each map:

Escape the World Parkour

Map code: 6831-5416-6480

Play Your Way Quests:

Complete 3 Biomes in Escape the World Parkour

Complete Escape the World Parkour

Monster Wars

Map code: 4164-3090-6037

Play Your Way Quests:

Spend 750 Gold in Monster Wars

Outlive 3 Monsters in Monster Wars

Frozst Survival

Map code: 2228-7588-2382

Play Your Way Quests:

Reach Level 20 in Frozst Survival

Deal 10,000 damage in under 10 seconds in Frozst Survival

There are Fortnite: Play Your Way quests for every type of player. Epic Games

Go GOATED! Zone Wars

Map code: 3305-1551-7747

Play Your Way Quests:

Destroy 50 structures in Go GOATED!

Deal 5,000 damage in Go GOATED!

One Shot Gun Game

Map code: 0345-9115-1287

Play Your Way Quests:

Eliminate 3 Opponents without being eliminated in One Shot Gun Game 5 times

Eliminate 55 Opponents in One Shot Gun Game

Rainbow Crossroads Minigame

Map code: 0487-8528-5944

Play Your Way Quests:

Complete 5 Achievements at Rainbow Crossroads

Complete 10 Achievements at Rainbow Crossroads

Throw 20 paint around at Rainbow Crossroads

The Fortnite Rainbow Royale Play Your Way quests will be available until 8am ET on 6th September. That's 1pm on 6th September here in the UK.

