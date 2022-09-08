How to get Dragon's Breath Shotgun & Primal Flame Bow in Fortnite

Two of the fire-themed quests are focused on un-vaulted weapons, namely the Dragon's Breath Shotgun and the Primal Flame Bow, both of which are in the game right now and just waiting for you to find them.

A set of fiery challenges have been added to Fortnite as part of the 'Wild Weeks' series, with this new batch of flame-focused mini missions going by the title 'Fire with Fire Week'.

With Fortnite season 4 coming soon and the Fortnite gaming chair having recently turned our heads, it's nice to have something new in the game itself to keep us engaged in the present moment.

Whether you're trying to deal 800 damage to opponents within 10 meters with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun, or attempting to hit two opponents with a fully drawn Primal Flame Bow, you'll need to actually find those weapons before you can complete those challenges. Read on for our tips!

How to get Dragon's Breath Shotgun in Fortnite

Here's some good news for you! The Dragon's Breath Shotgun is currently a common piece of loot in Fortnite, so you should be able to find one pretty much anywhere on that map.

You can open up a few chests if you're really struggling, but you should be able to get a Dragon's Breath Shotgun simply by running around and looking at what's on the floor.

Once you've found and equipped the Dragon's Breath Shotgun, you will be able to complete the challenge titled Deal 800 damage to opponents within 10 meters with the Dragon’s Breath Shotgun. Just make sure you get up close and personal with your foe before you fire!

If you're struggling, we'd recommend checking out the video below to see one way of getting this quest done!

How to get Primal Flame Bow in Fortnite

The good news just keeps coming. The Primal Flame Bow is also a common loot item in Fortnite at the moment, so you should be able to find one anywhere on the map by opening chests or simply looking around at what's on the floor.

When you've got a Primal Flame Bow equipped, you'll be able to tackle the challenge titled Hit two opponents with a fully drawn Primal Flame Bow. The key here is timing - make sure you pull the bow all the way back while aiming, before letting your fiery arrow find its mark.

If you're wondering where to find arrows to go with your bow, you'll find those flaming projectiles in Ammo Boxes or simply on the ground.

If any of that didn't make sense, the video below will show you how to do it:

