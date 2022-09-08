One of the Week 14 challenges for Chapter 3 Season 3 is to Bounce off a crash pad and fall for 9 storeys or more , a feat which has surely been done accidentally many times.

The Fortnite building mechanic means that players have been falling off high structures for some time, but now you can finally get some XP for doing so.

However it can be harder than it sounds to do on purpose - especially as the quest must be done at Reality Tree, Lazy Lagoon or Rave Cave. We'll explain how to do it below.

How to bounce off a crash pad in Fortnite and fall for 9 storeys

Firstly you'll need to find a crash pad, one of the harder items to obtain as they are not sold by NPCs. Your best chance is to check chests and ground loot in named POIs, so you'll need a little bit of luck.

As the challenge states that you also have to "‘find high ground at the Reality Tree, Lazy Lagoon or the Rave cave", you'll have to head to one of these locations. Luckily, each has a nine-storey-high surface - the Reality Tree itself at Reality Falls, the outer shell of Lazy Lagoon or the top of Rave Cave's towering mountain.

Once in position, you simply have to place down the crash pad, jump on it and then aim at the lowest nearby area. In the case of Rave Cave we recommend aiming south, as it's a straight drop that is incredibly high. You will not take fall damage from using a crash pad, so there's no need to worry!

See below for a guide on how to do this at Rave Cave:

Alternatively if you are in build mode, you could just build a nine-storey structure at one of these locations. Each wall represents one storey, so a ramp with nine levels should be all that's required.

