Well, the Kamehameha is still very much relevant despite the end of the Power Unleashed event, to the point that they are included in the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Week 14 challenges.

It's safe to say that the Dragon Ball Z crossover has been one of the most popular Fortnite crossovers in recent memory, with Kamehameha attacks and Nimbus clouds flying through the air in every match.

The challenge in question requires players to Destroy structures with Kamehameha. We're sure this is something most players have done for fun regardless of a weekly challenge - but we'll explain how to do this just in case.

Fortnite Kamehameha location: Where to find the Dragon Ball Z attack

Firstly you will, of course, have to find the Kamehameha. The legendary Dragon Ball Z attack can be found in three different places:

Dragon Ball Vending Machines As a purchasable item from Bulma From Capsule Corp Capsules that fall randomly from the sky

The Dragon Ball vending machines sell the Kamehameha for 250 gold bars, and are located at Ridgeline Racer Station North Building, Rocky Reels western building and the Rave Cave southern entrance.

Bulma can be found in iconic Dragon Ball Z location Kame House, on a tiny island west of Sanctuary. She has both the Kamehameha attack and Nimbus Cloud on offer for 250 gold bars.

Three Capsule Corp shipments will fall from the sky every round, each containing a Kamehameha. However the location is random each time, so you'll need to keep an eye on the map which quite helpfully has noticeable Kamehameha icons showing where each drop is. Interact with the fallen pod and you'll be able to pick up the Kamehameha - if you're the first one there that is...

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Next you'll just have to destroy 10 constructions, which is nice and easy with an attack as easy as the Kamehameha. You'll only have three charges however, so you'll want to head to a densely packed area such as Tilted Towers or undergo quite the building spree.

Hit the fire button and you'll start levitating in the air to charge up, before firing a big beam of energy that destroys everything in its path. There'll be slight cooldown, but simply repeat again until you complete the challenge! If you get stuck at any point, the video below might help:

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.