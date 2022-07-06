Is Fortnite down? Current server status & when the game is back online

From scheduled downtime to unexpected outages, there are a few different reasons why you might have problems logging into Fortnite on any given day.

Is Fortnite down? With the iconic Epic Games title being one of the biggest games in the world, this question reverberates around the internet fairly often.

Luckily, it's very easy to check the Fortnite server status and see what the developers have been saying of late. Read on for all our handy guidance on checking if Fortnite is down.

Is Fortnite down?

At the time of writing, Fortnite is not down.

There was some Fortnite server downtime on the morning of 6th July, from a UK time zone perspective, but that is now said to have ended.

When will Fortnite be back online?

From a UK perspective, Epic Games took the iconic battle-royale game offline at around 8.30am BST on Wednesday 6th July in order to install the latest update.

At around 11.45 BST on 6th July, Epic announced on Twitter that the game is now back online. So you should be able to play it now, in theory.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to check Fortnite server status

Whenever you're unsure as to whether Fortnite is online, there are three main places you should check to see what the Fortnite server status is looking like.

The official Fortnite Status Twitter account will keep you posted with official updates from the developers, while the Epic Games website will give you a quick way to look at the official status of all of Epic's services. Plus, take a look at Down Detector and you'll see if any other players are currently experiencing difficulties.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Follow Radio Times Gaming on Twitter for all the latest insights. Or if you're looking for something to watch, see our TV Guide.

Visit our video game release schedule for all upcoming games on consoles. Swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.