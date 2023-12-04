Given the success of Fortnite OG, it’s worked out very fortuitously that Epic has a bunch of new modes for us to dive into to keep players coming back.

The other highlights are Fortnite Rocket Racers and LEGO Fortnite.

The Weeknd isn't the only musician to feature, as Eminem made an appearance during the Fortnite Big Bang Event.

For fans of rhythm games of yore, you can be rest assured that the mode will be a quality addition to the title, as it's helmed by a very esteemed developer in the music game genre.

But that’s quite enough waffling from us! If you want to get all the latest on Fortnite Festival, read on to see if the rhythm game will strike a chord with you or fall flat.

Fortnite Festival will release on Friday 9th December 2023.

Before then, there will be a big reveal which we have featured further down the article - but Epic has taken to X (formerly Twitter) too to stoke the hype-train.

Just beware that the new mode has an ESRB: Teen rating, so do expect some naughty and suggestive language.

If your fair heart can handle it, it’s sure to be an auditory bonanza.

What is the Fortnite Festival mode?

Fortnite Festival Mode is a new rhythm game developed by Harmonix – the developers behind Rock Band – that is available within Fortnite.

Epic Games says: "Fortnite Festival is a new music game where players can play in a band with friends or perform solo on stage with hit music by their favorite artists."

R'n'B and The Idol co-star and creator The Weeknd will be kicking things off, and to celebrate the occasion, there will be a premiere on YouTube at 2am GMT on 5th December that should reveal even more about the new mode.

Given how many big artists have featured in Fortnite, it’s actually quite surprising that it’s taken this long for a Rock Band-inspired mode to come to the game. Who knows what other artists are in the running?

Be sure to check back in often to get all the latest on Fortnite!

