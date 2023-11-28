Already, suggestions of crafting, LEGO weapons, LEGO abilities and more have been doing the rounds, with some even suggesting it could be the equivalent of a "whole new game".

While nothing official has been confirmed from Epic as of yet, there's plenty to discuss. To separate what's real, what's happening and what's bogus, we've rounded up all the relevant details in one place.

Head below for everything you need to know about LEGO's speculated collaboration with Fortnite and when we could expect it to land.

Is LEGO coming to Fortnite? Why people are talking about it

So, while Epic hasn't mentioned anything about any collaboration, LEGO, on the other hand, has sent out a cryptic message on social media.

The LEGO Group Twitter account (recently rebranded as X) posted an image of a LEGO Fortnite supply llama, one of the mascots used for the game – all but confirming something is in the works between the two brands.

Back in April 2022, The LEGO Group and Epic Games entered a "long-term partnership to shape the future of the metaverse to make it safe and fun for children and families". Most notably, LEGO invested $1 billion into the game's developer. With this, fans have been expecting the two companies to crossover in some way.

Following this, game files for LEGO were leaked (via Hypex), with several further leakers then collaborating that the plastic bricks were on their way to Fortnite.

When could LEGO come to Fortnite?

Fortnite is set to end Chapter 4 Season OG on 2nd December 2023. It will conclude with The Big Bang live event, where rapper Eminem will appear in the game.

It's fair to assume, then, that the LEGO collaboration will follow shortly afterwards, since the Danish brick company has already started teasing something related. A datamine (via Hypex) suggested a release date of 7th December 2023.

If any official timings are announced by Epic, we'll make sure to update this piece.

What could the LEGO Fortnite collab entail?

Fortnite leaker Shiina shared details of what the collaboration may involve, such as crafting, auto crafting, lego weapons, abilities and NPCs that collect resources on behalf of the player.

Additionally, it was mentioned that there could be new points of interest, biomes, a custom death UI, and the ability to view the orbit. We'll have to wait to see if any of this comes true.

Another well-known Fortnite leaker, Hypex, also detailed that players may get the chance to be a LEGO character in-game. A LEGO Stud Gun could also be added, as well as workbenches, beds, fences, catapults, map markers, zip lines and trinkets.

Whether any of this will come to fruition is yet to be seen, but hopefully we won't have too long to wait to find out.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

