Finding a good seed can be greatly beneficial to new players, as some seeds are more generous than others when it comes to finding loot early on. Conversely, you can get seeds that pose a far greater challenge.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast One More Life!

They will also dictate what kind of biomes are present and which you will spawn in. There are deserts, snow-capped mountain ranges and more. With the right seed, you should get exactly what you’re looking for.

If you don’t gel with LEGO Fortnite, you can always check out Fortnite Festival Mode or Rocket Racers, developed by Rocket League creators Psyonix.

What actually is a LEGO Fortnite seed?

Epic Games, LEGO

When you create a world in LEGO Fortnite, you have to make a load of choices first. What sort of terrain do you want? Should survival mode be on or off? And so on!

When you finalise your decisions and load up the world, this 'seed' of an idea will then grow into a fully explorable digital reality.

So the seed is basically all the choices you made before you start playing. If you share your seed with someone else and they use it to make their own world, they will get the exact same start as you did.

Their world will have all the same base properties. However, they won't receive any of the stuff you built in your world after the seed-planting phase!

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What are the best LEGO Fortnite seeds?

It’s early days yet, but some folks are already finding some pretty stellar seeds and discovering some good worlds to get you started.

We’ll keep adding to this list the more people find good seeds. To use a seed, you need to enter an up-to-10-digit combination into the Override World Seed box, during the world creation stage.

Gamefan Creative used seed 542354756 in the YouTube video above to net themselves a world with a lot of easily accessible loot you can find in just a few short minutes.

AciDic BliTzzz started a world with seed 2112217654 and had a good amount of resources off the bat with raspberries, wood and granite all lying around where you spawn.

Over on The Nature Hero, they also used seeds 1234567890 and 9876543210, which brought them some good luck.

To recap, some of the best LEGO Fortnite seeds are as follows:

542354756

2112217654

1234567890

9876543210

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.