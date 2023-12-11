As Flexwood is a strong material, though, you’ll need to go through some hoops before you can collect any.

First things first, you need to craft a Rare Forest Axe (blue) to be able to chop down a cactus that contains the crafting item.

Keep reading to find out how to get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite and which locations you can find it in.

How to get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite

To get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite, you need to chop down cacti in the desert (Dry Valley) biome with a Rare Forest Axe.

The Rare Forest Axe will be powerful enough to hack down a cactus – using the weaker versions won’t do anything.

To chop down a cactus, simply equip the rare Forest Axe and hit the desert plant with it until it explodes into pieces of Flexwood that you can pick up.

You’ll need to hit a cactus a number of times before it drops Flexwood for you.

It appears as though Flexwood can be found only in the cactus plant within the Dry Valley biome. That is where the plant grows.

If you’re after a video to follow along with, it’s worth checking out this one from Perfect Score on YouTube:

How to mine Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite

To mine Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite, you need to craft yourself a Rare Forest Axe to chop down cacti in the Dry Valley biome.

To craft a Rare Forest Axe, you’ll need to upgrade your Crafting Bench to the Rare Crafting Bench – this requires 12 Knotroot Rods, 15 Marble Slabs, six Sand Claws and three Sand Shells.

Once you’ve upgraded your Crafting Bench to Rare, you can craft the Rare Forest Axe. You’ll need five Cut Ambers and three Knotroot Rods to create a Rare Forest Axe.

If you need some help in how to do this via a video, we recommend you watch through this helpful guide from Perfect Score:

The same YouTuber also has a handy video guide on how to upgrade your Crafting Bench to a Rare Crafting Bench.

That’s all there is to crafting a Rare Forest Axe and how to get Flexwood in LEGO Fortnite. Now, get out there and start chopping down those cacti.

