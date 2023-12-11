There are a few things you might want to know before getting started, though.

The Knotroot Wood is an item you'll want pretty early on. And if you want to craft the best weapons and items - and the top upgrades - you'll need to know how to acquire both Rough and Cut Amber.

So, where and how do you get these Rough Amber and Cut Amber in LEGO Fortnite? We'll walk you through it.

How to get Rough Amber in LEGO Fortnite

The rough variety of Amber is the easiest to procure, and you'll need this first before going on to craft Cut Amber yourself. So, let's take a look at where you can find it.

Your map in LEGO Fortnite is huge (about 20 times bigger than the ones in battle royale mode), and it's divided into separate biomes and regions. Each biome has its own unique climate, which means specific enemies, weather and, of course, resources.

So, to find Rough Amber, you'll need to head to the desert biome. It'll take quite a bit of scavenging, because they're quite rare, but that's where you'll find it.

So, now that we have the Rough Amber, how do we cut it?

How to get Cut Amber in LEGO Fortnite

As we've said, Cut Amber is an item you craft yourself rather than mine. If you're a visual learner, check out the video from YouTube channel Perfect Score below before reading our guide:

In order to make Cut Amber, you'll need to combine Rough Amber with the Gem Cutter.

To make a Gem Cutter, you'll need 20 Marble Slabs, five Sand Shells, five Sand Claws and - ironically - five Rough Ambers.

Once you've made this, put as much Rough Amber into the Gem Cutter as you can. The process can take a while, but once it's done, you'll be able to collect Cut Amber from the Gem Cutter. Happy Crafting!

