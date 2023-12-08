Unluckily, Knotroot can still be tricky to uncover, and is only known to be found in certain locations.

You’ll also need to equip a particular tool to gather yourself some Knotroot - the Uncommon Forest Axe, in particular.

Keep reading to find out how to find some LEGO Fortnite Knotroot and what you can do with it.

How to find Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite explained

To find Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite, you need to head inside a Grassland Cave and chop the roots/vines hanging from the walls with a Forest Axe. Chop down those roots/vines and Knotroot will drop for you to gather.

You’ll need to hit the vines/roots a number of times to destroy them and for the Knotroot to fall.

Each vine/root tends to drop a small handful of Knotroots, so if you’re after upgrading your base and/or Crafting Bench, you’ll need to chop down multiple roots inside Grassland Caves to earn enough of the item to use.

It appears as though Knotroot can only be found in Grassland Caves, so don’t go looking for Caves in other biome areas of the map if it’s this crafting item you’re after.

If you're looking for a video to follow along with showing you where to look for Knotroot, we can recommend this one from Perfect Score on YouTube:

To craft an Uncommon Forest Axe, you’ll need to upgrade your Crafting Bench to the Uncommon Crafting Bench – eight Planks and three Shells.

Once this is done, you'll need three Bones and three Wooden Rods to craft an Uncommon Forest Axe.

That's all there is to finding Knotroot in LEGO Fortnite. Now get out there and get collecting and crafting!

