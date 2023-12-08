Up to eight players can join in with the game found under the Discover Menu within Fortnite itself. As soon as you're in, it's all about getting those resources.

One of the most common problems people stumble across in their early hours is how to find Marble, a useful material that can be used for various crafting benefits like Marble Slabs.

With few details provided on location from the in-game help, that's where we step in.

So, to make things easier, here's how to find Marble in LEGO Fortnite and what you need to do to access the resource.

How to find Marble in LEGO Fortnite explained

LEGO Fortnite. Epic Games

Marble can be found in caves scattered throughout the world in LEGO Fortnite.

It is a Tier 2 rock material, so very handy. These are randomly generated depending on the Override World Seed that is chosen, essentially a unique set of numbers that are assigned to a world upon its creation.

Upon entering these caves, you should search high and low before eventually coming across Marble. You shouldn't have to travel that fire.

To claim the Marble, however, you need a Pickaxe. It's a basic weapon made from wood that can harvest stone objects and is effective against structures.

This is unlocked by finding Knotroot Wood (again found in caves) and then upgrading your standard Forest Axe to a Pickaxe. Once this is assembled, head out to a cave, strike some Marble and you should be gold.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Aside from the new LEGO Fortnite mode, Epic is set to roll out Fortnite Rocket Racing as well as Fortnite Festival in December. So there is plenty to keep you busy over the holiday season.

