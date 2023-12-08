Recreating numerous fan favourite Fortnite characters in LEGO forms – such as Raven, Brite Bomber and Cuddle Team Leader – players will build defensive shelters, scavenge for gear in deep caves and hidden areas, as well as collect resources and craft items before they head into battle either solo or with friends.

Unlike the battle royale's main mode that supports 100 people, only eight players can jump on the server, though.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast One More Life!

It's one of many new experiments, as Fortnite Rocket Racing looks to offer high-speed racing in the style of Rocket League, and Fortnite Festival offers another mode that focuses on making music with friends.

This aside, one of the most common questions being asked now is whether LEGO Fortnite is permanent. So, let us answer this while also rounding up some comments from the developers to add some clarity about their intention for the new game mode.

Is LEGO Fortnite permanent? What the developers have said

LEGO Fortnite. LEGO / Epic Games

Upon its announcement, LEGO and Epic Games confirmed that LEGO Fortnite is a new standalone game, meaning it is not limited-time.

This is part of Epic's overall plan to expand into the metaverse, so we expect it to be around for the long term.

There are, of course, licensing agreements to take into account between both companies, but you would imagine these would be for a few years at least. Like everything, it will depend on its popularity - but in the meantime, LEGO Fortnite is as permanent as they come.

We've rounded up some comments made by the two companies below.

"Our partnership with Epic Games is focused on developing digital play experiences that are designed to be fun and safe, and have the potential to bridge the worlds of physical and digital play to inspire kids," said The LEGO Group CEO Niels B Christiansen as part of the announcement.

"Together with Epic Games, we are building digital worlds designed with kids in mind from the outset - we hope other creators and brands are inspired to do the same."

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Epic Games CEO and founder Tim Sweeney added: "LEGO Fortnite offers players a new way to express themselves through worldbuilding, and is an important step forward in the evolution of the Fortnite ecosystem.

More like this

"We look forward to continuing to partner with The LEGO Group to build immersive digital play spaces that are fun for kids and all types of players."

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.