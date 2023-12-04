The maps and modes look epic, and yes, it's now been confirmed that Peter Griffin and Solid Snake are available skins.

But they weren't the only crossovers confirmed over the weekend: The much-anticipated LEGO mode was announced, too.

On Thursday 7th December, players will be able to combine their love of Fortnite with the blocky creativity of LEGO.

However, you can add a LEGO twist to Fortnite before then. Over 1,200 outfits in Fortnite now have a corresponding LEGO version, which you'll be able to grab before Thursday.

Wondering how to change to a LEGO style for your next game? We'll explain all, as well as how to grab the new LEGO Explorer Emilie skin.

How to get the LEGO Explorer Emilie skin in Fortnite

If you want the LEGO Explorer Emilie skin, you'll need to sign up to the LEGO Insiders loyalty program and connect your account with Epic Games.

You must do this before Fortnite's LEGO mode launches on 7th December!

Once you've signed up for LEGO Insiders, head to the Account section on the Epic Games website once you've logged in. From here, you'll be able to log into your LEGO Account.

When is the LEGO Explorer Emilie skin releasing?

Even though you must sign up before this date, the LEGO Explorer Emilie skin is releasing on Thursday 7th December 2023.

This is to coincide with the LEGO mode which launches on that date, and which is available across the globe for free.

Fortnite LEGO Styles and how to use them

However, there is a way to LEGO-fy your experience before the release: Over 1,200 skins now have a LEGO style. If you already have the skin, the blocky version is yours for no extra cost.

The LEGO style of the outfits you own will already be in your locker. And to check if a skin you're buying has a LEGO version, check the details page in the shop!

