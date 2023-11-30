The event, ominously called the Big Bang, will feature one of the biggest artists on the planet - Eminem.

We imagine his inclusion will bring a plethora of music fans to the game. The opportunity to play Fortnite in a Slim Shady skin shouldn't be missed.

But when the event occurs, how do we download the Eminem skins? Read on for everything you need to know.

When do the Eminem skins arrive in Fortnite?

The Rap Boy, Slim Shady and Marshall Never More outfits have been available from the Item Shop from 29th November. So head there now to pick them up!

However, if you attend the Big Bang event on 2nd December you'll get the Marshall Magma Style for the Marshall Never More outfit. So don't miss out on that.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

How to get the Eminem skins in Fortnite

You'll be able to purchase the Eminem skins from the Item Shop.

We imagine they'll be pretty high up on the list. These new Eminem themed Icon Series skins and accessories includes three skins, three back blings, two pickaxes, two gliders and one emote.

How much do the Eminem skins cost in Fortnite?

Wondering if these new skins and accessories will break the bank? Let's take a look at the prices:

Real Slim Shady Emote – 500 V-Bucks

Slim Shady Bundle – 2,500 V-Bucks

Rap Boy Skin – 1,500 V-Bucks

Marshall Never More Skin – 1,500 V-Bucks

Slim Shady Skin + Emote – 1,900 V-Bucks

Marshall Never More Bundle – 2,00 V-Bucks

Shady Double Saw Pickaxe – 800 V-Bucks

Axe 'Bout Me Pickaxe – 500 V-Bucks

Raven Express Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Mom's Spaghetti Back Bling – 400 V-Bucks

And as for when these skins will disappear, we're not sure at the moment. We'll update this page as soon as we know!

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.