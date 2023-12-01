If you've spent more than a couple of seconds on social media today, you've probably seen that a couple of unexpected (and disparate) characters have appeared on a supposed leaked image of Fortnite's Chapter 5 Season 1 Underground.

But before we get into that, what do we know for certain about Chapter 5?

We know for sure that Chapter 5 of Fortnite will release on Sunday 3rd December 2023.

This is one day after the huge Big Bang Event on Saturday 2nd December - which will supposedly usher in a "new beginning" for Fortnite. This event will be headlined by Eminem, and we can't wait to take part.

Are Peter Griffin and Solid Snake in the Fortnite Chapter 5 battle pass? Rumours explained

Unless you haven't figured it out yet, the aforementioned disparate couple that have supposedly been leaked are Peter Griffin and Solid Snake. Together at last, eh?

Of course, this has resulted in a barrage of memes and jokes, but is there any truth to this rumour? Will Peter and Snake really appear as skins for Chapter 5's first season? Well, it looks like the rumours might be true.

A post from X user @ShiinaBR seems to show these two on a home page advert on Xbox:

So, unless Epic Games really are toying with us, yes - Solid Snake and Peter Griffin will appear in the first season of Chapter 5.

What else has been rumoured about Fortnite Chapter 5?

As well as our unlikely couple acting as the faces of Season 1, what else do we know about Chapter 5 of Fortnite?

Epic Games have kept things hush hush as usual, but let's take a look at the rumours and speculation circling the internet. Please take all of this with a pinch of salt, and we'll be sure to let you know as soon as any official conformation arrives.

Perhaps the most talked about leaks is the apparent LEGO crossover. We're surprised it's taken this long for a collaboration between these two. Both Fortnite and LEGO have building blocks, video games and family-friendly action in common.

Check out the post below (once again from Fortnite leaker @ShiinaBR):

Aside from crossovers, what do we know about Chapter 5's storyline? We imagine the time travel elements of the previous one will continue, and the series might move further into the territory of multiverse. Every other franchise seems to be doing it, so why not Fortnite?

All we know for sure at the moment is that Eminem will be ushering in a new era for Fortnite. This is excitement enough for now, right?

We'll be sure to update this page as soon as any of the aforementioned rumous become fact. We'll see you at the Big Bang tomorrow!

