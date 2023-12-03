Fornite's Rocket Racing mode will launch on Friday 8th December.

On that date, players will be able to jump into this high-octane experience, which will be available globally and for free.

What is the Fortnite Rocket Racing mode?

Players will be able to race against one another on a number of different tracks in cars that come with a variety of boosters.

"Rocket Racing is a supersonic arcade racer where players drift, fly and boost with friends through an ever-growing selection of tracks," reads the description on the Epic Games website.

Watch the thrilling trailer below:

