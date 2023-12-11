Fortnite Festival songs: Full set list and line-up explained
What's on the tracklist?
One of three brand new modes, Fortnite Festival is one part of Epic Games's plans to seemingly suck all of gaming into one ever-expanding ecosystem.
The full list of Fortnite Festival songs has been revealed, and you can play them right now.
Developed by Harmonix (of Rock Band fame), the Festival mode is essentially a full Rock Band experience set within Fortnite.
In it, you can play Jam Tracks – a number of officially licensed songs from well-known artists including The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Fall Out Boy and more.
The list of songs available to play for free rotates daily, but you can purchase Jam Tracks individually (500 V-Bucks) to play whenever you like – you can also use them as emotes in the battle royale mode – or earn them through the Festival Pass, which you purchase separately from the standard battle pass.
Now that’s all out of the way, it’s time for the full list of songs in Fortnite Festival.
As of December 2023, there are 34 Fortnite Festival songs. Epic Games has revealed the full set list, and the line-up of artists involved offers quite an eclectic mix of genres and songs to play through as Jam Tracks.
The full list of songs in Fortnite Festival is as follows:
- The All-American Rejects | Dirty Little Secret
- Bell Biv DeVoe | Poison
- Billie Eilish | bad guy
- The Cranberries | Zombie
- DNCE | Cake by the Ocean
- Epic Games | Brace for Chaos
- Epic Games | Butter Barn Hoedown
- Epic Games | Run It
- Epic Games | Switch Up
- Epic Games | Take Me Higher
- Fall Out Boy | My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light 'Em Up)
- Florence + The Machine | Dog Days Are Over
- Greta Van Fleet | Highway Tune
- Imagine Dragons | Thunder
- Kendrick Lamar | I
- The Killers | Mr Brightside
- KT Tunstall | Suddenly I See
- Lady Gaga | Bad Romance
- LMFAO feat Lauren Bennett and Goonrock | Party Rock Anthem
- Machine Gun Kelly feat Willow | Emo Girl
- NF | The Search
- Nine Inch Nails | The Hand That Feeds
- Olivia Rodrigo | Vampire
- OneRepublic | Counting Stars
- PSY | Gangnam Style
- Queens of the Stone Age | Go with the Flow
- Sub Urban | Cradles
- The Weeknd | Blinding Lights
- The Weeknd | The Hills
- The Weeknd | Save Your Tears
- The Weeknd | Take My Breath
- The White Stripes | Seven Nation Army
- Weezer | Buddy Holly
- Witchgang | Nothing's Alright
As Fortnite Festival develops, expect more songs to be added into the game. Season 1 runs up until 22nd February 2024, so we’d imagine new Jam Tracks will be added when Season 2 begins, presumably on 22nd or 23rd February.
Epic Games is planning on having "hundreds" of songs in Fortnite Festival (thanks, Billboard!), so you can look forward to playing many more tracks soon.
