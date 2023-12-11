Developed by Harmonix (of Rock Band fame), the Festival mode is essentially a full Rock Band experience set within Fortnite.

In it, you can play Jam Tracks – a number of officially licensed songs from well-known artists including The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Fall Out Boy and more.

The list of songs available to play for free rotates daily, but you can purchase Jam Tracks individually (500 V-Bucks) to play whenever you like – you can also use them as emotes in the battle royale mode – or earn them through the Festival Pass, which you purchase separately from the standard battle pass.

Now that’s all out of the way, it’s time for the full list of songs in Fortnite Festival.

Fortnite Festival songs: Full set list and line-up explained

As of December 2023, there are 34 Fortnite Festival songs. Epic Games has revealed the full set list, and the line-up of artists involved offers quite an eclectic mix of genres and songs to play through as Jam Tracks.

The full list of songs in Fortnite Festival is as follows:

The All-American Rejects | Dirty Little Secret

Bell Biv DeVoe | Poison

Billie Eilish | bad guy

The Cranberries | Zombie

DNCE | Cake by the Ocean

Epic Games | Brace for Chaos

Epic Games | Butter Barn Hoedown

Epic Games | Run It

Epic Games | Switch Up

Epic Games | Take Me Higher

Fall Out Boy | My Songs Know What You Did in the Dark (Light 'Em Up)

Florence + The Machine | Dog Days Are Over

Greta Van Fleet | Highway Tune

Imagine Dragons | Thunder

Kendrick Lamar | I

The Killers | Mr Brightside

KT Tunstall | Suddenly I See

Lady Gaga | Bad Romance

LMFAO feat Lauren Bennett and Goonrock | Party Rock Anthem

Machine Gun Kelly feat Willow | Emo Girl

NF | The Search

Nine Inch Nails | The Hand That Feeds

Olivia Rodrigo | Vampire

OneRepublic | Counting Stars

PSY | Gangnam Style

Queens of the Stone Age | Go with the Flow

Sub Urban | Cradles

The Weeknd | Blinding Lights

The Weeknd | The Hills

The Weeknd | Save Your Tears

The Weeknd | Take My Breath

The White Stripes | Seven Nation Army

Weezer | Buddy Holly

Witchgang | Nothing's Alright

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

As Fortnite Festival develops, expect more songs to be added into the game. Season 1 runs up until 22nd February 2024, so we’d imagine new Jam Tracks will be added when Season 2 begins, presumably on 22nd or 23rd February.

Epic Games is planning on having "hundreds" of songs in Fortnite Festival (thanks, Billboard!), so you can look forward to playing many more tracks soon.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.