In case you haven’t, though, be sure to check out how to locate and destroy cabbage carts as part of the Avatar Elements crossover that has its own host of skins – including one of Korra!

If you are keen to jump in straight away and see what Eilish is bringing to the Fortnite table, then you may well just be in luck, as precious little time separates the announcement from the release date. With that in mind, read on!

Billie Eilish is in Fortnite right now, as of 23rd April 2024, after being made the headliner for Fortnite Festival.

More like this

Eilish took to X (formerly Twitter) to announce her digital debut as part of Fortnite Festival Season 3.

As with most Fortnite developments, the news of her joining was rumoured, leaked, speculated and mused upon, but that didn’t do much to abate fans' excitement.

Billie joins the likes of Lady Gaga and The Weeknd in Fortnite Festival. Who knows what superstar will grace the platform next?

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

What to expect from Billy Eilish in Fortnite

The Burial Mic and Sleeper Keys Keytar in Fortnite Festival. Epic Games

Quite a lot, actually! Players can play through a number of Eilish’s songs as Jam Tracks, with more reportedly set to appear as the season progresses.

Currently, players can jam out to:

All the Good Girls Go to Hell

Happier Than Ever – Edit

Oxytocin

Therefore I Am

There are two Billie-themed instruments to unlock, as well - the Burial Mic and the Sleeper Keys Keytar.

You can also unlock the Bad Guy and You Should See Me in a Crown emotes in the Fortnite Shop, too.

With the Premium Reward Track, you can skip the queue and unlock the Green Roots Billie Outfit without having to do any of the quests.

Further down the road, we’ll get more items and another Outfit, so definitely keep an eye out on what’s to come if you’re an Eilish fan!

You can check it all out in the official Fortnite Festival Season 3 patch notes.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Gaming coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.