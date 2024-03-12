Fortnite Korra: Release date speculation and news on how to get the skin
The beloved Avatar anime arrives in the battle royale.
Avatar: The Legend of Korra arrives in the world of Fortnite, with the master elemental manipulator Korra set to receive her very own skin.
Not to be confused with the James Cameron Avatar movies, Avatar: The Legend of Korra is about a rebellious young woman who can control the elements, and fights to keep her city and the Southern Water Tribe from danger.
It serves as a sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender, running as an anime series from 2012 to 2014.
Now Fortnite is set to become the new home of Korra, likely building off its predecessor's Netflix adaption.
For now, we have some idea of what the collaboration will entail - and better yet, what the Korra skin will look like in-game.
More like this
Read on for all the Fortnite Korra details, including release date news and how we expect you to earn the specialist outfit.
When is the Fortnite Korra skin release date?
The Korra skin is set to release in Fortnite on 2nd April 2024, according to the in-game timer.
The outfit can be found in Chapter 5 Season 2 battle pass, and will likely come with some emotes, back bling, a loading screen and a specialist weapon.
We do know that a LEGO minifigure of Korra will be made available simultaneously for LEGO Fortnite.
It's worth noting that no official release date has been confirmed by Epic Games just yet. Who knows? Korra may arrive sooner than we suspect.
Whatever the case, Korra will arrive at 2pm UK time, like all previous Fortnite updates.
How can I get the Korra skin in Fortnite?
No details regarding how to unlock the Korra skin in Fortnite have been disclosed, at the time of writing.
With specialist skins like this, Epic does have a history of offering them through in-game quests.
This happened with Superman, and it happened again recently via the Solid Snake collaboration from Metal Gear.
We'd guess that Korra will follow the same path – maybe something connected to the four elements that the character wields in the anime?
A supposed leak (via X, formerly Twitter) pointed to a "super jump ability", as well as the ability to spawn certain mythic weapons.
Thankfully, we won't have long to wait to find out the official details from Epic.
Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.
Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.
Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.