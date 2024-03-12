It serves as a sequel to Avatar: The Last Airbender, running as an anime series from 2012 to 2014.

Now Fortnite is set to become the new home of Korra, likely building off its predecessor's Netflix adaption.

For now, we have some idea of what the collaboration will entail - and better yet, what the Korra skin will look like in-game.

Read on for all the Fortnite Korra details, including release date news and how we expect you to earn the specialist outfit.

Epic Games

The Korra skin is set to release in Fortnite on 2nd April 2024, according to the in-game timer.

The outfit can be found in Chapter 5 Season 2 battle pass, and will likely come with some emotes, back bling, a loading screen and a specialist weapon.

We do know that a LEGO minifigure of Korra will be made available simultaneously for LEGO Fortnite.

It's worth noting that no official release date has been confirmed by Epic Games just yet. Who knows? Korra may arrive sooner than we suspect.

Whatever the case, Korra will arrive at 2pm UK time, like all previous Fortnite updates.

How can I get the Korra skin in Fortnite?

Korra in Fortnite. Epic Games

No details regarding how to unlock the Korra skin in Fortnite have been disclosed, at the time of writing.

With specialist skins like this, Epic does have a history of offering them through in-game quests.

This happened with Superman, and it happened again recently via the Solid Snake collaboration from Metal Gear.

We'd guess that Korra will follow the same path – maybe something connected to the four elements that the character wields in the anime?

A supposed leak (via X, formerly Twitter) pointed to a "super jump ability", as well as the ability to spawn certain mythic weapons.

Thankfully, we won't have long to wait to find out the official details from Epic.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

