Everyone from the King of the Sea, Poseidon, to the Mount Olympus ruler, Zeus, have descended into the game. And that means preparation is more vital than ever.

For this particular guide, we're focusing on the King of the Underworld, Hades. Not only is it useful to know the exact location of where the god of the dead is found, but how to defeat him in battle once the challenge begins.

To make things easier, we've broken down everything you need to know about Hades in Fortnite – including how to beat him and how to get the Legendary skin.

More like this

Where is the Hades boss battle in Fortnite?

The Underworld on Fortnite. Epic Games

The Hades boss battle takes place in The Underworld point of interest located in the northwest corner of the map.

Head in that direction upon leaving the Battle Bus when you reach The Underworld, enter the main hall, and in the centre of the room is a statue of Hades sitting atop an altar.

By interacting with the statue, your character will throw the statue on the floor - which, in turn, will summon Hades and begin the boss battle.

How to beat Hades in Fortnite

Hades in Fortnite. Epic Games

The Hades boss battle is made up of several phases. The first phase sees Hades spawn on his floating throne before unleashing waves of minions your way. Hades cannot be attacked during this period, due to protection from a dark magic barrier. Once all the minions are defeated, the Underworld god will leave his throne and start attacking.

The best tactic is to shoot at Hades immediately after he descends from his throne. Hades has a special attack that does heavy damage, so try to take him out before he utilises the move. It's not too difficult, but we recommend hanging back a little and using a sniper to whittle away his health.

After defeating Hades, a Mythic Harbinger SMG is unlocked.

Check out this handy video below for gameplay on how to beat Hades:

How to get the Hades skin in Fortnite

Hades skin in Fortnite. Fortnite

The Hades skin is available to unlock as part of the Myths & Mortals Battle Pass for Chapter 5 Season 2.

Similar to the other gods, Hades is a Legendary outfit. To get the skin, progress through the Battle Pass until Page 13 (Level 86) and then purchase the Hades outfit for nine Battle Stars.

Two further outfits for Hades can be unlocked: Immortal Form and Lethean Hades. The Immortal Form outfit is found on Page 14 of the Battle Pass for nine Battle Stars, whereas the Lethean Hades skin is located on Page 4 of the Bonus Rewards for 25 Battle Stars.

A Dark Transformation emote can also be found at level 94. It costs nine Battle Stars to unlock.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

With the latest season due to end on 24th May 2024, that's likely how long the Hades skin will be up for grabs before being vaulted by Epic.

It may return at some point, although that doesn't always happen. If you want the outfit, it's best to jump in before Chapter 5 Season 2 ends.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

Listen to our One More Life podcast and subscribe to our gaming newsletter for all the latest intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.