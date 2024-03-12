This isn't exactly a big surprise considering the number of rumours and leaks leading up to the official announcement for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2.

Still, it's all very exciting to see the likes of Zeus, Poseidon, Cerberus, Medusa and such infiltrate the map.

For this specific guide, we're detailing the goddess of love, Aphrodite. The good news is that no boss battle is needed – unlike the King of the Underworld, Hades – to gain access to her perks.

Just head towards the character's spawn point and the goods are all yours.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to find Aphrodite and how to unlock the Greek goddess's skin.

Where to find Aphrodite NPC in Fortnite

Aphrodite can be found standing outside the Lovely Lodge at the southernmost point of the map.

The easiest way to locate the building is to head towards Fencing Fields and keep going south from there until you hit. A speech bubble will appear to indicate that the goddess of love is nearby.

Aphrodite can be recruited as a Medic Specialist, who will heal you any time damage is received. Alternatively, the character offers a rare Harbinger SMG weapon for purchase.

How to get the Aphrodite skin in Fortnite

Aphrodite skin in Fortnite. Epic Games

The Aphrodite skin can be unlocked by first purchasing the Chapter 5 Season 2 battle pass for the 950 V-Bucks (£6.99/$7.99).

After this, progress to Page 3 of the Battle Pass (level 14), unlock all of the rewards and then claim the Aphrodite Epic outfit for nine Battle Stars. A LEGO minifigure version is also included for use in LEGO Fortnite.

An alternative version, known as Immortal Aphrodite, is also up for grabs. This skin can be found on Page 4 (level 20) and can similarly be purchased for nine Battle Stars.

We expect the Aphrodite skin to be available until the latest season ends on 24th May 2024. It will then in all likelihood be vaulted by Epic until it appears in the daily-rotating item shop.

Fortnite is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store.

