With Peter Griffin, Eminem and Solid Snake taking the headlines in Chapter 5 Season 1, fans can’t wait to find out what crossovers Epic Games has up its sleeves for Chapter 5 Season 2.

Love gaming? Listen to our podcast One More Life!

There’s sure to be plenty to get excited about, and even if we are a little way off official reveals, we are aware of some rumours about what might be included in Chapter 5 Season 2.

Read on to find out the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 end date and time, when the Chapter 5 Season 2 release date should be and what you might expect from Chapter 5 Season 2.

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 end date is 7am on 8th March 2024 in the UK. For those in the US, Chapter 5 Season 1 is set to end at 2am ET on 8th March 2024/11pm PT on 7th March.

Timings for the end of the current Season are subject to change, it’s worth noting. Epic Games has changed the end date and times for previous seasons, including the last one of Chapter 4.

We’ll know for certain when the Chapter 5 Season 1 end date is in Fortnite as we near 7th/8th March 2024, and will update this page if anything changes.

Stay ahead of the game! Sign up for our gaming newsletter to receive the latest insights, reviews and expert recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 release date should be on or around 8th March 2024. It all depends on the length of downtime that will take place upon the conclusion of Chapter 5 Season 1.

We could see downtime of just a few hours, or potentially a couple of days. We won’t know until just before the ending of Chapter 5 Season 1, when Epic Games should detail precisely when Chapter 5 Season 2 is set to begin.

Again, we’ll update this page with official confirmation of the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 start time when Epic Games reveals the information, presumably on or around 8th March 2024.

What could happen in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2? Leaks, rumours and predictions

While Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 is still a while away, this hasn’t stopped leaks, rumours and speculation running rife over what could happen during its run.

The rumoured Doctor Who event still hasn’t happened, for example.

It was just recently the 60th anniversary of Doctor Who, with plenty of new special episodes and more made to celebrate. Ncuti Gatwa has just become the 15th Doctor, too, so late 2023 would have been the perfect time for a crossover.

If we have to wait until Ncuti Gatwa’s first season as Doctor Who for the crossover, though, we suppose we can.

Fingers crossed this rumoured event takes place during Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 in spring 2024.

In other updates that could take place in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2, Epic Games has promised that Guitar Hero/Rock Band controller compatibility is on the way to Fortnite Festival, which we could see happening by spring 2024.

We’re also expecting the standard slew of new content updates in all Fortnite modes, including battle royale and its battle pass, LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing and Fortnite Festival (more Jam Tracks!). Here's hoping Epic Games reveals more soon.

Discover more with Fortnite creative map codes: Fortnite horror maps | Fortnite action-adventure maps | Fortnite hide and seek maps | Fortnite Zone Wars maps | Fortnite fighting maps | Fortnite parkour maps | best Fortnite creative maps | Fortnite Squid Game map codes | Fortnite Monopoly code | Fortnite I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here code | Fortnite Doctor Who map code

Listen to our One More Life podcast, subscribe to our free newsletter and follow us on Twitter for all the latest gaming intel.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.