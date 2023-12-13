There’s a Metal Gear revival taking place, what with the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Volume 1 release from earlier this year and now this. Konami is bringing Snake and the series back into the limelight.

Keep reading to find out when the expected Fortnite Solid Snake release date is, and how you can unlock the Solid Snake skin once it has been added to the game.

The Solid Snake outfit in Fortnite release date should be on or around 23rd January 2024, it has been revealed.

Solid Snake is launching in Fortnite as a mid-season battle pass skin, which based on the in-game countdown following the start of Chapter 5 Season 1 should be 23rd January.

It’s worth noting that mid-season skin release dates can change in Fortnite, however. We’re not expecting the date of 23rd January to change, but Epic Games is always capable of springing a surprise as part of an update.

Time will tell exactly what day the Solid Snake skin will be available to unlock in the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 battle pass, but expect it to be on or around 23rd January 2024.

How will players be able to get Solid Snake in Fortnite?

To unlock the Solid Snake outfit in Fortnite, you need to purchase the Chapter 5 Season 1 battle pass (950 V-Bucks), and then likely complete featured quests to add Solid Snake to your line-up of outfits.

As part of the Gaming Legends Series, Solid Snake should be available to unlock by completing special mid-season battle pass quests from 23rd January 2024 up until Chapter 5 Season 1 comes to an end on 8th March 2024.

This is all based on how you’d unlock similar mid-season battle pass skins (or secret skins) that have been released previously. Epic Games will reveal more about how to unlock the Solid Snake skin in Fortnite as we sneak closer to its 23rd January release date.

For now, though, we think it’s more than likely that you’ll have to go through the steps outlined above to get Solid Snake in Fortnite.

To sweeten the deal, it appears as though Snake will come with some extra accessories and alternative styles, based on this leak from iFireMonkey on X (formerly known as Twitter):

We will update this page with new official information as it’s confirmed.

