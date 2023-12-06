Perhaps interest in the Family Guy icon will eventually peter out in favour of Solid Snake, who is also included in the Chapter 5 Season 1 battle pass.

It’s also worth checking out the Fortnite Weapon Case locations, as you’ll need some good gear to take down the Peter Griffin boss NPC.

It seems today that all we see is you reading on to find out exactly how to don Peter Griffin's skin (which we’re aware sounds quite odd).

Where is Peter Griffin in Fortnite battle royale?

Peter Griffin is located at the Snooty Steps on the new Fortnite map, which is in the southwestern corner, and he will be wearing his Gold Plated suit.

Due to being a member of The Society, he carries a Society Medallion, which means you can see exactly where he is on the map. You can check out where in Home of Games's excellent explainer linked above.

It’s not just Peter, though, as he has a veritable army of Legion Guards protecting him, comprised of Heavy Elites and Heavy Grunts - so expect a fight.

Peter himself has a lot of health and shields which are rechargeable to boot.

Given Peter’s popularity, you’ll have to contend with other players, too. You might want to hang back and let others do the hard work for you before swooping in at the last moment.

Once you have defeated him, Peter will don his iconic knee-holding pose and drop the Medallion that increases your shield recharge time, as well as Peter Griffin’s Hammer Pump Shotgun.

How to get Peter Griffin Fortnite skin

To get the Peter Griffin Fortnite skin, you need to have the Chapter 5 Season 1 battle pass and reach level 70 before you can buy him for 950 V-Bucks.

You can also unlock another two skins, Fancy Peter Griffin and Gold Plated Peter Griffin (the same skin he has as an NPC boss), by completing the 100 battle pass levels, and then you will be able to find these skins on page 2 of Bonus Rewards.

Maybe more variations will be added further down the line, or perhaps we’ll even see more characters from Family Guy make an appearance. Peter is certainly proving to be popular so far, so we wouldn’t be surprised.

